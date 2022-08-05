Cardinals place assistant coach James Saxon on paid leave amid domestic battery charges

Read on www.cbssports.com
Washington Stunner: Commanders Rookie LB Leaves Camp, Retires, Then Changes Mind
This is still slightly unusual, as for the second time in camp, the Commanders have a player who has opted to retire.
Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
NBC Sports
Jon Gruden’s agent decries “hit job,” believes Gruden will coach again
On Thursday, the Raiders played the first preseason game of the first year of the Josh McDaniels era. It would have been the fifth year of Jon Gruden’s return to the team. And, yes, but for the emails that were leaked last October to the media, Gruden would still be coaching the Raiders. He had survived three non-playoff seasons. Given that interim coach Rich Bisaccia took Gruden’s team to the wild-card round after Gruden left, Gruden surely would have made it there himself. And even if he hadn’t, it would have taken a lot for owner Mark Davis to fire the man for whom Davis had become more sidekick than boss.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers shocking quarterback depth chart
When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many assumed the Heisman Trophy finalist would wind up as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022-23 season. But it looks like he still has a long way to go if he’s going to win the starting job.
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday
Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spotted at Bengals practice
The Bengals hired Adam Zimmer as an offensive consultant this offseason.
NBC Sports
Refusal to negotiate settlement of first civil claim ended up costing Deshaun Watson plenty
At some point before March of 2021, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee contacted the representatives of then-Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding a civil claim against Watson. It is common if not routine for lawyers to attempt to settle claims before filing them in court. In this case, however, Watson’s camp flatly refused to even talk.
See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
Texans coach Lovie Smith says Derek Stingley 'right on schedule,' but iffy for Saints
The Houston Texans have been deliberate with Derek Stingley. As the former LSU cornerback transitions into the NFL while simultaneously recovering from a Lisfranc injury that limited him to three games in 2021, the Texans are being cautious with their No. 3 overall pick. Stingley has the ability to play...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones unsurprised owner misconduct included in argument on behalf of Deshaun Watson
In his argument for Deshaun Watson, the NFL Players Association specifically pointed to owners who weren’t punished at all or weren’t punished significantly for actual or potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFLPA focused on Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones. On Sunday, Jones spoke...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Takes part in individual drills
Brown (hamstring) took part in individual drills off to the side during Monday's practice and is expected to return to full-team work by Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury suggested that Brown would increase his activity Tuesday, and if all goes well, the wideout will be...
CBS Sports
Rams' Leonard Floyd: Leaves field Monday
Rams coach Sean McVay said that the team wanted to be "smart with [Floyd]" after he exited practice early Monday with a "lower half" issue, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Floyd recently returned to football activities at the opening of training camp after he underwent offseason surgery to address...
CBS Sports
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Tending to hip injury
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Johnson is dealing with a hip flexor injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Tomlin didn't go into detail regarding the severity of Johnson's injury, but given his status as an established starter, the 26-year-old wideout is unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seahawks even if he's able to quickly move past the issue. After recently signing a two-year, $39.5 million extension with the Steelers, Johnson will be locked in as a top target for whichever quarterback emerges as the team's Week 1 starter.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Slated for rehab assignment
Rogers (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rogers threw a bullpen session this week and has been cleared to return to game action with the Marlins' Double-A affiliate. It's not yet clear how many rehab appearances he'll require, but it doesn't seem as though he'll need a lengthy stay in the minors since he's been on the injured list only since July 29.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Giants' Robert Foster: Full go at practice Monday
Foster (undisclosed) was a full participant during Monday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Foster was injured making a diving catch during Wednesday's practice and needed to be carted off the field. However, the undrafted wideout appears to have avoided a major injury and has already returned to full participation after sporting a non-contact jersey Sunday. Although Foster is probably a longshot to make the roster, he does have history with head coach Brian Daboll, playing for him at Alabama and also spending the 2018 and 2019 campaigns with him in Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Matt Gono: Done with Giants
New York terminated the contract of Gono (neck) on Monday. The Giants signed tackle Eric Smith in a corresponding move. Gono was believed to have suffered a career-ending neck injury before he was placed on the exempt/left squad list Wednesday, and this transaction may unfortunately indicate that those concerns were well-grounded.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role
Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox. After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).
CBS Sports
Raiders' Darren Waller: Continues to miss practice
Waller (undisclosed) remained sidelined at Monday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Reed also noted that coach Josh McDaniels hasn't provided specifics about the tight end's injury issue. With that in mind, consider Waller day-to-day in advance of Sunday's preseason game against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sitting out preseason opener
Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Rodgers won't play during Friday's preseason contest against San Francisco, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Rodgers didn't play a single snap last preseason, so it's no surprise to see Jordan Love be handed the reins for Friday's matchup. However, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, LaFleur said the team is still considering allowing Rodgers to see the field during the Packers' final preseason matchup, August 25 at Kansas City. The veteran quarterback could benefit from some additional reps with his revamped receiving corps, which includes newcomers like Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watkins (knee), in addition to incumbents Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.
Comments / 1