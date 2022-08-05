ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly derides 'fan' who vandalized 'wrong' bus: 'You're so dumb'

By Kenan Draughorne
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Machine Gun Kelly didn't get quite the welcome he was looking for when someone vandalized a tour bus as his tour stopped in Omaha.

So Thursday morning, the rapper-turned-rock star logged on to address a "fan" who spraypainted genitalia, along with a homophobic slur, on a bus that was part of MGK's entourage. Photos obtained by TMZ show the vandalized pink bus in more detail, including the words "Rap Devil F—" along the side of the bus.

But MGK managed to get the last laugh.

"You're so dumb," MGK said on Instagram. "You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus... wrong bus, you f— idiot. Do the first part of the crime right."

"I was by the buses till 4:30 a.m., which means you waited until 5 a.m. to spraypaint a d—," he continued while laughing. "You could have been at home, cuddling with your partner or doing something, and instead you were like g—, I just wish he'd go up to his hotel room so I could spraypaint this d—."

According to TMZ, MGK brought a colorful assortment of buses to Omaha — red, yellow, blue and green — but only the red one was tagged. Omaha police have said they are investigating the crime, although there are no suspects at the moment.

"They washed it off before I even saw it," Kelly finished. "Aren't you sad? I'm still in bed, I didn't even get to enjoy it. You suck!"

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Los Angeles, CA
