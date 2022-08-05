ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Harvey Weinstein, Stuck in Prison Flood Lockdown, Misses Latest Court Hearing

By Elizabeth Wagmeister
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRz9l_0h6Lkt9x00

Click here to read the full article.

Harvey Weinstein ’s latest hearing in his sexual assault case was delayed Friday morning when a flood caused a lockdown at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, the Los Angeles prison where the convicted rapist is currently behind bars.

“Just a routine delay,” one of Weinstein’s attorneys, Mark Werksman, told members of the media who were sitting in the courtroom.

“ My client, on the payphone, is still in his cell,” Weinstein’s attorney said at 9:29 a.m., asking for an update from the bailiff, who was on the phone with the prison, trying to arrange transportation for Weinstein to be escorted to the courthouse for the hearing.

“It is my understanding,” Judge Lisa B. Lench began, “That there was a flood at Twin Towers where Mr. Weinstein is housed. It is now 9:40.”

The hearing was originally scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. It was the latest court date, leading up to Weinstein’s long-awaited Los Angeles sexual assault and rape trial . Judge Lench pushed the hearing to Aug. 10 but first dealt with a few matters regarding the defense’s subpoenas to witnesses.

Earlier this week, in another hearing for the case , Judge Lench ruled to limit the amount of information that could be obtained by Weinstein’s defense team for the upcoming trial, approving the prosecution’s motion to quash subpoenas from four witnesses for their correspondence, including personal emails and texts dating as far back as 2004 with one of the alleged victims. At that hearing, however, the judge said she wouldn’t prevent the defense from serving future subpoenas to victims and would not ask them to notify the prosecution in advance of their attempts to serve.

On Friday morning, discussions got a bit heated with the prosecution objecting to Weinstein’s attorney, Alan Jackson, who argued that the defense has the right to subpoena witnesses without giving advanced notice to the prosecution.

“As much as Mr. Thompson would love us to hand him our playbook, that’s not the law. We’re entitled to an investigation,” Jackson said, speaking of lead sex crimes prosecutor Paul Thompson, who argued the the defense’s subpoenas have been “vastly over-broad.”

“I t can have the effect of harassing witnesses and the victims,” Thompson said, explaining his objection.

The prosecution argued that Weinstein’s attorneys have not made “any remote attempt to narrow the scope of what they’re asking for in what is possibly relevant in this case,” so that if “something completely irrelevant” is asked of a witness of a victim, “we can’t unring the bell.”

“I don’t know whether they’re over-broad,” the judge told Jackson. “I have no idea because I don’t know until I get documents. At some point in time, there has to be an opportunity for an objection to be made, if one is justified.”

Weinstein is scheduled to go on trial on Oct. 10 in L.A. He faces 11 charges of rape and sexual assault from five women.

In May, the judge allowed prosecutors to call an additional five women to testify about their own accusations against the former producer. Prosecutors had asked to be allowed to call 15 women, but the judge rejected 10 of them, including all allegations prior to the year 2000. Among those who were not permitted to testify were Rose McGowan and Daryl Hannah, both of whom have leveled public accusations against Weinstein.

The trial comes after nationwide court delays during the pandemic, during which Weinstein has been in prison, so far serving roughly 2.5 years of his 23-year sentence, after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in his New York trial in February 2020. A New York appeals court recently upheld that verdict in June, ensuring that the disgraced Hollywood producer will stay behind bars, despite the outcome of the upcoming L.A. trial.

Gene Maddaus and Maane Khatchatourian contributed to this report.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Judge Blocks Weinstein Lawyers’ Subpoenas for Several Witnesses’ Emails, Texts and Communication

Click here to read the full article. A Los Angeles judge on Monday ruled to limit the amount of information that could be obtained by Harvey Weinstein’s defense team for his upcoming trial on 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. Judge Lisa B. Lench approved the prosecution’s motion to quash subpoenas from four witnesses for their correspondence, including personal emails and texts dating as far back as 2004, with one of the alleged victims (referred to as Jane Doe #4). However, the judge said she wouldn’t prevent the defense from serving future subpoenas to victims, and wouldn’t ask them to notify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Murder Victim Ron Goldman's Sister Wants Gabby Petito's Family To Talk About The Media Circus

The sister of high-profile murder victim Ron Goldman would like to speak with the family of Gabby Petito about the media frenzy surrounding the young woman's case. Kim Goldman, 50 — a victim’s advocate and author — launched a new podcast entitled “Media Circus” in June to explore the media coverage of high-profile crimes through conversations with the relatives of crime victims whose cases faced intense media scrutiny.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cinemablend

Why The Judge In Lawsuit Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Scolded Vanessa's Legal Team

It’s been more than two years since the death of Kobe Bryant and the eight other passengers who were aboard his fatal helicopter flight, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. As wife and mother to the deceased, Vanessa Bryant will understandably never be able to forget what happened – and she’s not letting others, either. To this day, she is still seeking justice in a high-profile lawsuit against the first responders who allegedly took and circulated photos of the crash site. However, the judge presiding over the case apparently had cause to scold Vanessa’s legal team of late in the sensitive matter.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Mulligan
Person
Rose Mcgowan
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Daryl Hannah
Person
Alan Jackson
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

R. Kelly’s Sisters Say He’s The Victim, Blasts His 30-Year Sentence As ‘Racist’

R. Kelly’s sisters are coming to the disgraced singer’s defense in the wake of the 30-year prison sentence he received that they believe was “racist.”. Two of Kelly’s sisters from his father’s side, Cassandra and Lisa Kelly, appeared on U.K.’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday to share their response to the singer’s racketeering and sex trafficking case, Mirror reports. Speaking with reporter Noel Phillips, the sisters learned that one accuser found it “laughable” that Kelly considered himself the real “victim.”
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp Of Having Erectile Dysfunction: Unsealed Court Documents

A trove of unreleased text messages, emails, and court documents have been unsealed as part of the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp court battle, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, the Virginia court, where the exes faced off last month, unsealed 6,000 pages of documents submitted by the parties before the trial.The documents revealed the evidence both sides wanted to introduce into the case but weren’t not allowed to by the judge. In one filing unsealed, Heard and her team argued that “Mr. Depp’s erectile dysfunction is relevant to Mr. Depp’s use of a bottle to rape” her. During the trial,...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Alec Baldwin: 'Disturbing' Footage Left Behind After 'Rust' Tragedy Revealed

Alec Baldwin's involvement in the tragic Rust shooting that left a crew member dead is being explored in a gripping new television special, Radar can confirm. It dives into his numerous film roles, but also personal relationships and controversies, including the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins on the Western set last October.Baldwin made headlines after misfiring a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. "The cameras were rolling at the time this happened. The footage is disturbing," Emily Jashinsky, a reporter for The Federalist, said in a clip from the Fox Nation special obtained by RadarOnline.com."Yes,...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Hearing#Violent Crime#Twin Towers
Daily Mail

White woman, 87, blamed for death of Emmett Till says she is a VICTIM in her newly-leaked autobiography and claims she tried to STOP her husband's lynch-mob from killing the teen

A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
SOCIETY
Cinemablend

Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp

The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Read The Disturbing Text Messages Between Johnny Depp & Marilyn Manson Exposed In Newly Unsealed Court Documents

Newly unsealed documents connected to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial reveal a slew of horrific texts between the actor and embattled singer Marilyn Manson, Radar has learned.The startling development came over the weekend after thousands of documents from the former couple’s pre-trial were unsealed and released online.According to The Post, who obtained and verified the court documents, the newly unsealed content includes behind-the-scenes moves, motions and oppositions to motions made by both Depp and Heard’s legal teams before the trial officially kicked off in April.Among the most shocking new information revealed in the documents are a series...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Told His Doctor 15-Year-Old Aaliyah Wanted To Marry Him

R. Kelly told his doctor that Aaliyah was the one who came up with the idea to get married NOT him, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell psychiatric evaluation done on Kelly by clinical assistant professor of Harvard Medical School, Renee Sorrentino. The report was submitted by the convicted criminal’s team ahead of his sentencing.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Robert De Niro’s Family Drama Exposed By Ex-Assistant, Says Actor’s Children Dislike His Girlfriend Tiffany Chen

Robert De Niro’s ex-assistant claimed his current girlfriend Tiffany Chen made her life hell while on the job and said the actor’s children even rejected her, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell deposition transcript of Graham Chase Robinson. Robinson worked for De Niro from 2008 through 2020. She started as his personal assistant and worked her way up to Vice President of Production and Finance at De Niro’s company Canal Productions.Robinson and De Niro are in the middle of fighting dueling lawsuits. He sued his ex-employee for $6 million accusing her of using the company credit card for...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Variety

75K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy