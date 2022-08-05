ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, FL

10 Tampa Bay partners with education foundations for back-to-school supply drive

 3 days ago
10 Tampa Bay

When does the school bell ring for Tampa Bay-area districts?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday, and some districts may see different school start schedules from the previous academic year. A bus driver shortage has affected a number of surrounding districts, including Pinellas and Sarasota counties. In an attempt to curb bus route delays, some districts are changing the time their school bells ring.
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough deputies find man accused of robbing TD Bank

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office say they have located the man accused of robbing a TD Bank in the Carrollwood area. Deputies said he was "possibly armed with a firearm" when he entered the bank, located at 10821 N. Dale Mabry Highway, at around 9:06 a.m. Monday and jumped the teller window before demanding money.
10 Tampa Bay

Manatees seen mating near South Lido Beach: Just leave them alone

SARASOTA, Fla. — It's worth a reminder: If you see manatees, it's best to just leave them be. It's also illegal to touch them. The Sarasota Police Department on Sunday said its officers saw several of the sea cows mating near South Lido Beach. And while much has been written about not interacting with manatees, "quite a few folks were trying to touch them," the agency wrote.
10 Tampa Bay

'Technology is one of the best tools...': Missing elderly man found through Bluetooth tracking device

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — An elderly man in Hernando County is back safe and sound with his family after being found through a tracking device planted by his wife. On Monday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing adult in the area of Hernando Beach. According to the agency, the elderly man, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing by his wife at 7:36 a.m.
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County voters can start casting their primary ballots Monday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County voters can cast their August primary ballots starting Monday as the county kicks off its early voting. Voters will be able to cast their vote early from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Aug. 8-21. No matter where you live in Hillsborough County, you can choose to vote at any of the 26 early voting locations across the county. This is different than Election Day, where voters must vote at their assigned polling place.
10 Tampa Bay

Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
10 Tampa Bay

Ybor City restaurant set to close after 93 years

TAMPA, Fla — After 93 years, Tony's Ybor Restaurant will be closing early next month. Larry Scaglione says his grandfather started the restaurant off 22nd Street in 1929. “We have a lot of loyal customers," Scaglione said. Scaglione says the decision to close was difficult because they have so...
10 Tampa Bay

Crash along Howard Frankland Bridge jams traffic

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic along southbound Interstate 275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge was clogged Monday morning following a crash involving a semi-truck. At the time, traffic cameras showed all southbound lanes moving slowly due to the crash. There is no word yet on what exactly caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
10 Tampa Bay

BayCare names new president and CEO

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO. Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida. Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced...
10 Tampa Bay

Flag raising ceremony held for Purple Heart Day

TAMPA, Fla — The city of Tampa held a flag-raising ceremony in honor of Purple Heart Day. While the official day is Aug. 7, Tampa Councilman Luis Viera and Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen joined the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter at 10 a.m. Friday in front of Tampa City Hall. The ceremony honored veterans who have been wounded or killed due to enemy action while serving in the U.S. Military.
TAMPA, FL
