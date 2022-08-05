ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Commute times keep stretching for Glenwood Springs, Rifle residents

Commuting for work is common anywhere, but for people in Garfield County, those workday trips seem to be getting longer. For Glenwood Springs residents alone, the average commute time has increased by 6 minutes from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census data. The percentage of workers with a commute of 19 minutes or less dropped during the same period from 59.8% to 50.4%. Workers commuting 45 minutes or more nearly doubled from 16.2% in 2010 to 28.3% in 2020.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Oregon’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Oregon!. Oregon is a two-year-old Labrador and Pit Bull mix. She is extremely playful and loves to get belly rubs; however, Oregon is a little nervous at first when meeting new people. She gets along well with other dogs and is currently in a foster home where she does well around small children. Oregon is treat motivated, she knows how to sit and would be great at learning new tricks. She walks well on the leash but is not a fairly active dog so she would work best with someone who isn’t out and about all the time.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Free breakfast for all at five Mesa County schools

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Students at Chipeta, Clifton, Dos Rios, Nisley, and Rocky Mountain Elementary School are able to eat breakfast at school free of charge regardless of a child’s free/reduced meal status. During the pandemic, many schools offered free breakfast and lunch programming. Although many of those...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Xcel Energy will conduct power line inspections in Western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - To prevent and mitigate the risk of wildfires and keep customers and communities safe, Xcel Energy will conduct helicopter inspections and patrols of distribution lines near Palisade, Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Silt, and New Castle. Helicopter flights are expected to take place during the week of...
nbc11news.com

Warm, tranquil weather pattern sets up for the new week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Constant, unchanging, placid, and tranquil are all words that could accurately describe this week’s weather. What’s constant and unchanging about it is the dry and the warmth at a time when we really could use some rain. This evening will be warm and...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

I-70 safety considerations in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is taking cautionary preparations for heavy amounts of rainfall. If a Flash Flood Watch is issued in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will have personnel and equipment available and ready in case of a closure. In...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

MONSOONAL IMPACT: 15-foot-deep 'debris flow' closes popular backcountry road in Colorado

The power of monsoonal rainfall has been put on display in Carbondale, resulting in the closure of a popular forest service road following multiple debris flows in the area. According to a press release from the US Forest Service, a four-mile stretch of Crystal Townsite Road (FSR 314), from Daniel's Hill to Crystal Mill, was heavily impacted by more than a dozen debris flows this week, including some as deep as 15 feet.
CARBONDALE, CO
nbc11news.com

Arrest made in connection to Colorado Avenue homicide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Friday that it has taken a suspect into custody in relation to a homicide that took place on the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue on the morning of July 25. The homicide was reported at around 6 a.m. after...
KJCT8

TABOR tax not for everyone?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

