‘Flashes of Fire': Airplane Makes Emergency Landing In Grand Junction Colorado
An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Grand Junction Regional Airport Saturday night. Plane Lands In Grand Junction With Possible Mechanical Issue. A plane traveling from Dallas/Fort Worth to Salt Lake was diverted to Grand Junction for what the airlines called a "possible mechanical issue."...
skyhinews.com
Why the Forest Service did not take all the water rights when it acquired Sweetwater Lake, Colorado’s newest state park
SWEETWATER LAKE — When the U.S. Forest Service acquired Sweetwater Lake in 2021, the agency did not pick up all the water rights associated with the property that is slated for development as Colorado’s newest state park. The Conservation Fund, which acquired the property in 2020, retained water...
Family explains ‘anxious’ flight after emergency landing in Grand Junction
Daniel Perkins and his 12-year-old daughter were expecting to fly to Salt Lake City Saturday night until multiple delays and a mechanical issue landed the duo in Grand Junction.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Commute times keep stretching for Glenwood Springs, Rifle residents
Commuting for work is common anywhere, but for people in Garfield County, those workday trips seem to be getting longer. For Glenwood Springs residents alone, the average commute time has increased by 6 minutes from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census data. The percentage of workers with a commute of 19 minutes or less dropped during the same period from 59.8% to 50.4%. Workers commuting 45 minutes or more nearly doubled from 16.2% in 2010 to 28.3% in 2020.
nbc11news.com
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Oregon’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Oregon!. Oregon is a two-year-old Labrador and Pit Bull mix. She is extremely playful and loves to get belly rubs; however, Oregon is a little nervous at first when meeting new people. She gets along well with other dogs and is currently in a foster home where she does well around small children. Oregon is treat motivated, she knows how to sit and would be great at learning new tricks. She walks well on the leash but is not a fairly active dog so she would work best with someone who isn’t out and about all the time.
KJCT8
Free breakfast for all at five Mesa County schools
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Students at Chipeta, Clifton, Dos Rios, Nisley, and Rocky Mountain Elementary School are able to eat breakfast at school free of charge regardless of a child’s free/reduced meal status. During the pandemic, many schools offered free breakfast and lunch programming. Although many of those...
nbc11news.com
Xcel Energy will conduct power line inspections in Western Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - To prevent and mitigate the risk of wildfires and keep customers and communities safe, Xcel Energy will conduct helicopter inspections and patrols of distribution lines near Palisade, Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Silt, and New Castle. Helicopter flights are expected to take place during the week of...
coloradopolitics.com
Tina Peters arraigned on 10 felony, misdemeanor charges in case alleging election equipment breach
The day after a $255,000 recount for Secretary of State confirmed her primary loss, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was formally arraigned on 10 felony and misdemeanor charges over alleged tampering with elections equipment more than a year ago. Peters, represented by attorney Harvey Steinberg, pleaded not guilty...
nbc11news.com
Warm, tranquil weather pattern sets up for the new week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Constant, unchanging, placid, and tranquil are all words that could accurately describe this week’s weather. What’s constant and unchanging about it is the dry and the warmth at a time when we really could use some rain. This evening will be warm and...
KJCT8
Mesa County community mourns well-known advocate struck and killed while bike riding
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Coroner has confirmed Doug Sortor, age 67, died after being hit by a car while riding his bike. We first told you about the incident Wednesday, August 3, when a car slammed into his bike around 7 p.m. on 7th Street and Mesa Avenue.
Can You Guess What is Grand Junction, Colorado’s Most Magical Place?
If you had to try to narrow down all your favorite locations to one final choice, which destination do you think is the most magical place in Grand Junction?. Would it be in nature, in a neighborhood, maybe in a restaurant, or perhaps in a city park? Let's check the list to see if your most magical place is already on the Colorado leaderboard.
nbc11news.com
I-70 safety considerations in Glenwood Canyon
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is taking cautionary preparations for heavy amounts of rainfall. If a Flash Flood Watch is issued in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will have personnel and equipment available and ready in case of a closure. In...
MONSOONAL IMPACT: 15-foot-deep 'debris flow' closes popular backcountry road in Colorado
The power of monsoonal rainfall has been put on display in Carbondale, resulting in the closure of a popular forest service road following multiple debris flows in the area. According to a press release from the US Forest Service, a four-mile stretch of Crystal Townsite Road (FSR 314), from Daniel's Hill to Crystal Mill, was heavily impacted by more than a dozen debris flows this week, including some as deep as 15 feet.
Why the secretary of state recount wasn’t by hand
Election rules can be convoluted and hard to follow, but there is a blueprint every county needs to follow when going through the recount process.
nbc11news.com
Arrest made in connection to Colorado Avenue homicide
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Friday that it has taken a suspect into custody in relation to a homicide that took place on the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue on the morning of July 25. The homicide was reported at around 6 a.m. after...
KJCT8
TABOR tax not for everyone?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
