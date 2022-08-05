ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Click2Houston.com

BREAKING: VYPE reveals cover of 2022 Houston Football Preview Magazine

HOUSTON - VYPE Media revealed the cover of the 15th annual VYPE Houston Football Preview Magazine cover on Sunday night LIVE on KPRC2 Sports Sunday with Randy McIlvoy. This is the second time that VYPE has revealed the cover on KPRC2 Sports Sunday. For the first time though, the cover...
HOUSTON, TX
#Black Colleges#Education
fox26houston.com

North Houston Studio offers event, photography space and more

According to census data, Black business owners make up 10 percent of businesses in the U.S. Black Business Month (August) was created to bring attention to those businesses and grow their customer base. Fox 26’s Chelsea Edwards spotlights North Houston Studio created by husband and wife Tre'Voy and Dannie Kelly. They credit the photography community with being able to expand to three locations that also serve as event spaces and feature makeup stations, dressing rooms, lounge furniture, and more. https://www.northhoustonstudio.com/
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN CANDIDATES ANNOUNCED

Three candidates are vying for the honor of Washington County Fair Queen. Ribbon Jones, Maddie Rogers and Carmen Niemeyer were announced as the 2022 fair queen contestants during the fair’s Volunteer Appreciation Night on Saturday at Silver Wings Ballroom. Ribbon Jones is a junior at Brenham High School and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Axios

6 great places to get tacos in Houston

There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two. Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos. Address: 614 S. Wayside Dr., Suite 101. Hours: 7am-10pm Sunday-Thursday,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston's Signature Sudz offers vegan, eczema-friendly products

August is Black Business Month, a time to support and showcase Black-owned businesses that are crucial to the communities they serve. FOX 26’s Chelsea Edwards introduces us to Signature Sudz, started by husband and wife team Rob and Jessica Tannan. The couple first owned a laundry service and because of supply shortages, launched their own line of vegan, eczema-friendly laundry products made with essential oils. Signature Sudz has expanded their product line which is now sold in three locations, and they also offer eco-friendly options like product refills at their main store. https://www.signaturesudzlaundry.com/
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Stand To Open First Texas Location in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Stand “American Classics Redefined,” a fast-casual concept focused on crafting high-quality food with premiere ingredients, will open its first Texas location in The Woodlands at 2000 Hughes Landing Blvd, Suite F-700. Founded in 2003, The Stand opened its first location in Encino,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston lawyers to perform musical comedy for charity at the Hobby Center

HOUSTON - Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we've been fortunate enough to see a number of things returning, one of them is being able to enjoy a night out at the theater. And after a brief hiatus, Night Court, an all-lawyer theater company in Houston is bringing their annual musical comedy back to the Hobby Center.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Drought situation in Texas becoming dire

HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
TEXAS STATE
365thingsinhouston.com

Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: The Woodlands

Houston is a great place to unwind. In this new series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. Sitting roughly 30 minutes north of Downtown Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Spice up your evening with a roaring 20s magic & burlesque show

HOUSTON - 50 Shades of Gold is a local cabaret show with performances at the historic Avant Gardens in Montrose. International performers will transport you to the Roaring 20s, with adult-oriented shows in an underground speakeasy that's hidden behind a secret bookshelf. The venue features red velvet curtains, dim lighting,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus

HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
HOUSTON, TX

