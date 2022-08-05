Read on www.fox26houston.com
15-year-old becomes youngest Sam Houston State University graduate
According to SHSU, Nehemiah Juniel was just 13 years old when he received his associates degree, and now, at 15, received his bachelor's degree in health sciences.
Houston small business competition offers seed money for would-be entrepreneurs
HOUSTON - For all the big business that's done in Houston, the city is one of the nation's top spots for small business development. By any measure, Houston depends on small businesses, which the government defines as companies with fewer than 500 employees. That describes 97% of the businesses in the region.
Elite Houston hospitals reach top spot on annual Best Hospitals list by U.S. News & World Report
The rankings for the yearly study are based on patient care and safety, outcomes, reputation, nursing, and advanced technology of the hospitals.
BREAKING: VYPE reveals cover of 2022 Houston Football Preview Magazine
HOUSTON - VYPE Media revealed the cover of the 15th annual VYPE Houston Football Preview Magazine cover on Sunday night LIVE on KPRC2 Sports Sunday with Randy McIlvoy. This is the second time that VYPE has revealed the cover on KPRC2 Sports Sunday. For the first time though, the cover...
North Houston Studio offers event, photography space and more
According to census data, Black business owners make up 10 percent of businesses in the U.S. Black Business Month (August) was created to bring attention to those businesses and grow their customer base. Fox 26’s Chelsea Edwards spotlights North Houston Studio created by husband and wife Tre'Voy and Dannie Kelly. They credit the photography community with being able to expand to three locations that also serve as event spaces and feature makeup stations, dressing rooms, lounge furniture, and more. https://www.northhoustonstudio.com/
Many parents say safety is main concern as kids prepare to go back to school
HOUSTON - This back-to-school season a number of parents say safety is their biggest concern. So I caught up with one of Harris County’s top emergency leaders to find out what’s being done to protect children this upcoming school year. Safety starts with ensuring the school building is...
$5.2M historic Houston home is a monument to mid-century modern
Frank Lloyd Wright's protégé and friend, Karl Kamrath, built the house to be his personal residence.
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN CANDIDATES ANNOUNCED
Three candidates are vying for the honor of Washington County Fair Queen. Ribbon Jones, Maddie Rogers and Carmen Niemeyer were announced as the 2022 fair queen contestants during the fair’s Volunteer Appreciation Night on Saturday at Silver Wings Ballroom. Ribbon Jones is a junior at Brenham High School and...
Worthing H.S. band attends Pro Football Hall of Fame in tribute to NFL legend Cliff Branch
Cliff Branch, a Worthing High School product, was a 4-time Pro-Bowl selection and lead the NFL in touchdown receptions with 13 in 1974.
Bun B's Trill Burgers pop-up returns to Houston with two dates
After his 'Good Morning America' win, the Texas rapper comes home to serve more smashburgers.
6 great places to get tacos in Houston
There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two. Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos. Address: 614 S. Wayside Dr., Suite 101. Hours: 7am-10pm Sunday-Thursday,...
Houston's Signature Sudz offers vegan, eczema-friendly products
August is Black Business Month, a time to support and showcase Black-owned businesses that are crucial to the communities they serve. FOX 26’s Chelsea Edwards introduces us to Signature Sudz, started by husband and wife team Rob and Jessica Tannan. The couple first owned a laundry service and because of supply shortages, launched their own line of vegan, eczema-friendly laundry products made with essential oils. Signature Sudz has expanded their product line which is now sold in three locations, and they also offer eco-friendly options like product refills at their main store. https://www.signaturesudzlaundry.com/
The Stand To Open First Texas Location in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Stand “American Classics Redefined,” a fast-casual concept focused on crafting high-quality food with premiere ingredients, will open its first Texas location in The Woodlands at 2000 Hughes Landing Blvd, Suite F-700. Founded in 2003, The Stand opened its first location in Encino,...
Houston lawyers to perform musical comedy for charity at the Hobby Center
HOUSTON - Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we've been fortunate enough to see a number of things returning, one of them is being able to enjoy a night out at the theater. And after a brief hiatus, Night Court, an all-lawyer theater company in Houston is bringing their annual musical comedy back to the Hobby Center.
Drought situation in Texas becoming dire
HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
Three out of four Texans believe abortion should be allowed in some form - What's Your Point?
— U.S. Representative Lizzie Fletcher, (D) Houston. Houston - Better than three out of four Texans believe abortion should be allowed in our state, in some form. Only 15% of Texans contend the procedure should "never" be permitted. Those numbers seem deeply disconnected from the current reality of a "complete...
Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: The Woodlands
Houston is a great place to unwind. In this new series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. Sitting roughly 30 minutes north of Downtown Houston...
Spice up your evening with a roaring 20s magic & burlesque show
HOUSTON - 50 Shades of Gold is a local cabaret show with performances at the historic Avant Gardens in Montrose. International performers will transport you to the Roaring 20s, with adult-oriented shows in an underground speakeasy that's hidden behind a secret bookshelf. The venue features red velvet curtains, dim lighting,...
Casting Call: Need people for a Christmas film & a BIG mall scene
Productions in the film and television industry are shooting throughout Georgia, and this page will regularly highlight job opportunities in front of and behind the camera
White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus
HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
