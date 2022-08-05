Read on pokesreport.com
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing in a former USFL standout according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, "The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens."
Anonymous Big 12 coach puts Texas football in a bodybag
One anonymous Big 12 coach hit Texas football with a big Horns Down with this comment. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas football program may be turning heads on the recruiting trails of late, but the Longhorns do not have the respect of his Big 12 coaching brethren just yet. Several Big...
NFL
Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan
It was a full-speed Friday for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints. CMC is appreciative of the approach as he enters the season looking to avoid the...
How Jerry Schmidt Has Already Changed the Oklahoma Football Program
By taking the Sooners to "some tough, dark places," Brent Venables said Schmidt has already had "the same kind of impact that he had when we all got here in 1999.”
A Surprising Team Is Getting Mentioned For Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers are on the verge of cutting ties with former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. There have been a number of teams linked all offseason, but a surprise team is now getting mentioned. This past week ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio put forward the idea of Garoppolo joining the rival...
Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement
Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Practice Field Goal Video
The Kansas City Chiefs just found their backup kicker in case Harrison Butker gets hurt. Safety Justin Reid lined up from the Chiefs' own 45-yard line to attempt a 65-yard field goal and he made it with ease. The kick drew a lot of cheers from the crowd as some...
247Sports
College football: Where every top 25 team stands in new US News college rankings
The 2022 college football season is about a month away, and student-athletes have been in the classroom all summer as they prepare for their season. All colleges and universities are very different in terms of campus size and enrollment, as US News as released its college rankings for the 2022 academic year.
Anonymous Big 12 coaches think WVU can 'make a big enough statement'
Athlon Sports has mixed emotions about West Virginia football in 2022. The Mountaineers are not included in the publication's preseason top 25, and no players are included as notable draft candidates before the start of the season. That said, 11 WVU players were on Athlon's preseason all-conference team and two of those 11 are on the preseason all-America team while JT Daniels is ranked third among the Big 12's quarterbacks. "If Daniels can stay healthy, the offensive scheme and supporting cast are there for a huge ’22 campaign."
Look: NFL World Not Happy With The Matt Rhule News
NFL fans don't like what Matt Rhule said about his team's celebration antics. The Carolina Panthers head coach reportedly made his team run after a player celebrated in the end zone. "I’m sorry but this guy STINKS," Warren Sharp wrote, tweeting out a part of a recent story. NFL...
NFL insider gives critical clarification on Deshaun Watson appeal
NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined The Pat McAfee Show Friday morning to further discuss the impending Deshaun Watson suspension and subsequent appeal, noting that the six-game suspension might not be the only thing the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell hand down to Watson. “The NFL and the NFLPA had settlement...
Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
Pac-12 expert evaluates the odds of the conference striking a TV deal with the ACC
The Pac-12 and the ACC are highly unlikely to merge. Mergers appear to be off the board as realistic outcomes in college sports realignment after a lot of speculation in early July. However, television agreements between conferences — a way of not only creating revenue and scheduling slots, but strengthening bonds between conferences so that their futures are tied together — seem very possible.
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Brando names his preseason top 10 for 2022 CFB season
Tim Brando is back with his preseason top 10 ahead of the 2022 college football season. A pair of Big Ten programs, Ohio State and Michigan, are among the 16 teams mentioned. As Brando’s followers should expect, the FOX Sports commentator has different takes than some of his peers in the college football media.
The Three Most Interesting Things Matt Weiss Said: Aug. 7, 2022
Matt Weiss is in year two at Michigan with a new role and at least some input on who should play quarterback for the Wolverines.
49ers Reportedly Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman
Just a few days ago, the San Francisco 49ers worked out offensive linemen Jordan Mills, Tyree St. Louis and Caleb Benenoch. On Saturday, the team reportedly signed one of them to a contract. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the 49ers signed Mills. Mills, a former fifth-round pick...
Late Kick: Could Kansas State make a run to the Big 12 Championship Game?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate responds to a viewer's bold prediction that the Wildcats will make it to the Big 12 Championship Game, and that neither Oklahoma nor Texas will be its opponent.
One big unknown looms over realignment and the Pac-12's fight for survival
There are so many variables and so many unknown elements in the world of college sports realignment right now. The national map is likely to look very, very different in 2027, compared to 2022. The impermanence of realignment means conference commissioners have to craft strategies with the long run in mind.
Emerging combo guard Elijah Gertrude breaks down his final five schools
One of the big names of the spring/summer, Elijah Gertrude is down to five schools. The 6-foot-3 combo guard will decide between Kansas, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s, and Virginia with decision timeline aiming towards late September/early October. So far Gertrude has visited Virginia and St John’s officially, Seton...
Watch: NFL Safety Makes 65-Yard Field Goal In Practice
It isn't common for players other than placekickers or punters to make kicks during NFL games, but when it happens it's always noteworthy. So if NFL teams ever need a player who can double as a field goal kicker, they might have found their man. During Kansas City Chiefs practice...
