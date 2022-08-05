ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Chiefs Sign Veteran Wide Receiver: Fans React

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing in a former USFL standout according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, "The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens."
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Anonymous Big 12 coach puts Texas football in a bodybag

One anonymous Big 12 coach hit Texas football with a big Horns Down with this comment. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas football program may be turning heads on the recruiting trails of late, but the Longhorns do not have the respect of his Big 12 coaching brethren just yet. Several Big...
AUSTIN, TX
NFL

Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan

It was a full-speed Friday for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints. CMC is appreciative of the approach as he enters the season looking to avoid the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Oklahoma State#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Arizona Cardinals#The Las Vegas Raiders#Ped#Tx
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement

Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
NFL
247Sports

College football: Where every top 25 team stands in new US News college rankings

The 2022 college football season is about a month away, and student-athletes have been in the classroom all summer as they prepare for their season. All colleges and universities are very different in terms of campus size and enrollment, as US News as released its college rankings for the 2022 academic year.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
247Sports

Anonymous Big 12 coaches think WVU can 'make a big enough statement'

Athlon Sports has mixed emotions about West Virginia football in 2022. The Mountaineers are not included in the publication's preseason top 25, and no players are included as notable draft candidates before the start of the season. That said, 11 WVU players were on Athlon's preseason all-conference team and two of those 11 are on the preseason all-America team while JT Daniels is ranked third among the Big 12's quarterbacks. "If Daniels can stay healthy, the offensive scheme and supporting cast are there for a huge ’22 campaign."
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With The Matt Rhule News

NFL fans don't like what Matt Rhule said about his team's celebration antics. The Carolina Panthers head coach reportedly made his team run after a player celebrated in the end zone. "I’m sorry but this guy STINKS," Warren Sharp wrote, tweeting out a part of a recent story. NFL...
CHARLOTTE, NC
On3.com

NFL insider gives critical clarification on Deshaun Watson appeal

NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined The Pat McAfee Show Friday morning to further discuss the impending Deshaun Watson suspension and subsequent appeal, noting that the six-game suspension might not be the only thing the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell hand down to Watson. “The NFL and the NFLPA had settlement...
NFL
247Sports

Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State

Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
MANHATTAN, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 expert evaluates the odds of the conference striking a TV deal with the ACC

The Pac-12 and the ACC are highly unlikely to merge. Mergers appear to be off the board as realistic outcomes in college sports realignment after a lot of speculation in early July. However, television agreements between conferences — a way of not only creating revenue and scheduling slots, but strengthening bonds between conferences so that their futures are tied together — seem very possible.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Tim Brando names his preseason top 10 for 2022 CFB season

Tim Brando is back with his preseason top 10 ahead of the 2022 college football season. A pair of Big Ten programs, Ohio State and Michigan, are among the 16 teams mentioned. As Brando’s followers should expect, the FOX Sports commentator has different takes than some of his peers in the college football media.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman

Just a few days ago, the San Francisco 49ers worked out offensive linemen Jordan Mills, Tyree St. Louis and Caleb Benenoch. On Saturday, the team reportedly signed one of them to a contract. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the 49ers signed Mills. Mills, a former fifth-round pick...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy