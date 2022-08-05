Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine return to the world of DCeased for a new miniseries, War of the Undead Gods. The titles and covers make it clear the New Gods will be featured heavily in this story arc. I don’t know about you, but back in the first DCeased miniseries, I was super excited to see a zombified version of Darkseid, and I hope we will see more of him in this tale. The creative team comes out swinging for this first issue as they open with that deadly preview, filling our emotions with hope and joy with the featured characters. Remember, though – in this world, it isn’t always a good thing to see your favorite character appear.

