Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier: ‘I’ll be back, better than ever’

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier said Wednesday that surgery on his left hip went well and he is excited about returning to play in 2023. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

DETROIT — Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier said Wednesday that surgery on his left hip went well, he is feeling great and excited about returning to play in 2023.

“I am so excited about the thought of being healthy moving forward,” Kiermaier said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “It has been an absolute grind what I’ve played with this last year and a half, and I just want to let everyone know that I’ll be OK.

“... I will be back on that field next year better than ever.”

What’s not known is where Kiermaier, 32, will be playing. He is in the last guaranteed year of the six-year, $53.5 million contract he signed in March 2017, with the Rays fully expected to give him the $2.5 million buyout rather than exercise a $13 million option.

And they did just trade for their apparent centerfielder of the present and future in Jose Siri. Whether Kiermaier and the Rays can work something out for him to return in a different role will play out during the offseason.

For now, Kiermaier, who returned Thursday night from Nashville to his Tampa home, said he will focus on his rehab. He didn’t share any details over what was involved in the surgery or a timeline for his return to baseball activities.

“Hello everybody, I’m back in beautiful Tampa, Florida, right where I belong,” Kiermaier said in the video. “Surgery was great the other day. I’m feeling great right now. Got to grind through this rehab. I love a good challenge. I will dominate this. I am so excited. ...

“I’ll be on that baseball field next year. I’m a happy man. Life is good. I cannot thank everyone enough for the support. (Thursday) night flying back to Tampa, everyone coming up to me, wishing me the best with my hip and my recovery, means the world to me. That’s why I love this city, this community, everything about here. Everyone around here in the Tampa Bay area has treated me great since day 1.”

