Kinston Police looking for woman in larceny case

WITN
Craven County convicted felon faces gun charges
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man faces firearm charges after Pitt County deputies say he sold a stolen firearm to a pawn shop. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Alex Hart has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and obtaining property by false pretense.
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Police looking for fraud suspect in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clayton Police Department is working to learn the identity of a person police say fraudulently cashed a check. Officers say the man cashed a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank on July 27. They provided the following photos of the suspect. Anyone who...
cbs17
Woman stole U-Haul truck, caught in Edgecombe County: deputies
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies has arrested a woman who stole a U-Haul truck. Deputies say 31-year-old Heather D. Wright, of Charlotte, was found driving a stolen U-Haul through Edgecombe County. After receiving a notification from one of...
cbs17
‘Lock your vehicles’: Police warn about string of car break-ins in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the community about a string of car break-ins throughout the city. In a Facebook post Saturday, the Wilson Police Department said there were several reports of car break-ins between Thursday and Friday night. Those reports say all of the vehicles were...
Teen dead, one other injured in Nash County shooting
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nash County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a large party in Whitakers. Deputies responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Lonsome Pine Road to a call of a shooting. They found the area where a party of about 200 people […]
cbs17
Teen dead, at least 1 other wounded in shooting at large party in Nash County: deputies
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead and at least one other person was shot early Sunday morning after a large party in Whitakers. At about 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 3600 block of Lonesome Pine Road...
wcti12.com
Local woman creates signs to honor fallen deputy
Wayne County — A local artist is raising funds for the families of the three Wayne County deputies involved in the deadly shooting that killed one of their own. Savannah Ivey has created a watercolor design on a yard sign to show support for first responders, which now sits with the memorial to Sergeant Fishman outside of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office annex.
cbs17
Shooter on the run after young man shot in the head in broad daylight in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooter is on the loose after Rocky Mount police said a young man was shot in the head Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. through ShotSpotter in the 1200 block of Branch Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
cbs17
Nash Co. man wanted for murder in California arrested after fleeing traffic stop: deputies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a Nash County man wanted for murder in California. The agency’s Narcotics Division arrested Jalon Dickens in Martin County on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The arrest comes after a week of...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested in La Grange murder
On August 5, at approximately 4:30 pm, Lenoir County Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Wooten Street in La Grange in reference to a shooting incident. Deputies arrived and found a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Rashed Rashon Outlaw of La Grange.
cbs17
Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy’s funeral
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned street closures for Tuesday morning ahead of the funeral for a Wayne County deputy. NCDOT has planned closing U.S. 117 North from N.C. 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road. The closure will be in place from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party
Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged with trafficking meth, possession of heroin
HAVELOCK, Craven County — A man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of heroin in Havelock. Brian Onuffer-Fagan, 29, of Havelock was arrested after a search of his home. Onuffer-Fagan was jailed under a $55,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Crime Stoppers seeks suspect in boat launch theft
This week Beaufort County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in catching a thief. On July 25th, a victim filed a report with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stating their vehicle was broken into at Dinah’s Landing boat ramp and several items were taken, including their wallet. Later that same day, the victim’s debit card was used at the Gas House in Washington for fuel in the amount of $7.16. The suspect pictured here is described to be a white female, slender build with blonde hair, driving in a white in color Ford Escape. If you have any information on this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to an arrest. And as always, at Crime Stoppers we only want your information not your name. You can also like our Facebook page for additional details. For Beaufort County Crime Stoppers, I’m Lt. Kelly Cox.
WITN
Man arrested in Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for a Wednesday shooting in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 24-year-old Ja’Noz Jordan has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a stolen firearm.
WITN
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
WITN
Three men charged in Rocky Mount in relation to drug case
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Three men have been arrested in Rocky Mount in relation to a drug case in the city. The Rocky Mount Police Department says on Aug. 3rd, officers investigated Cokey Road Apartments after getting complaints of crimes being committed there. Officers there saw a black Jeep leaving the apartment building driving recklessly.
NC man held on $1.5 million bond amid drug charges during probation, deputies say
During a search of a car, heroin, meth, cocaine and blue fentanyl pills pressed to look like oxycodone pills were seized, deputies said.
cbs17
6-time felon gets 6+ years in prison after Dunn arrest with gun, drugs and nearly $20,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Bloods gang member who was busted in Dunn with cocaine, a loaded gun and nearly $20,000 in cash was sentenced Friday to nearly 6.5 years in prison, officials said. Derrick Lee Daye — a six-time felon — was sentenced to 77 months in prison...
WITN
Deputies say more young child molestation victims found in Craven County case
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they found a total of eight young children who were victims of sexual abuse involving a Havelock man. Victor Wilcox was first arrested last month by Craven County deputies on charges of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of statutory sex offense of a child.
