Dallas County declares health emergency as monkeypox cases see 'significant' regional rise

The COVID endgame: When and how will businesses and schools be able to treat the virus like the flu
DALLAS — It’s been two and a half years since COVID-19 shut down the country, and it’s still in the front of many Americans’ lives. But, that may be changing even as cases have surged. “It’s going to be with us for the long-term like flu...
Residents dealing with raw sewage, faulty A/C units at Oak Cliff apartments; maintenance slow to respond
DALLAS — A number of violations have been found at an apartment complex in southwest Oak Cliff, after neighbors began complaining about some unfavorable conditions this week. Some tenants in Estrella at Kiest Apartments said they woke up to a foul odor and flooding on Sunday. It was raw...
Congressman and Louisiana House member Buddy Leach dies
BATON ROUGE, La. — Anthony Claude “Buddy” Leach Jr., who spent a term in the U.S. House and ran the budget committee in the Louisiana House before leading the state Democratic party, has died. He was 88. Leach died Saturday, according to a statement by Louisiana Gov....
Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries
AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
MedStar heat-related calls up more than 100% this summer compared to last summer
DALLAS — As North Texas residents continue to deal with scorching hot temperatures, a local medical agency and state energy organization are also dealing with an increase in their respective workloads. The administrative governmental organization MedStar Mobile Healthcare said the agency took 325 heat-related calls from May 1 to...
What CNN's new 'Deep in the Pockets of Texas' special tells us about how big-money donors shape Texas politics
DALLAS — There’s always been money in Texas politics. The only questions surrounding this truth have been how much and from whom?. CNN has been tracking some of those dollars -- and how they're spent -- in a new documentary titled "Deep in the Pockets of Texas" in which the Dallas-based reporter Ed Lavandera profiles two wealthy Texans who've been spending on GOP candidates to impact Texas politics.
Arlington ISD 'security tracker' intends to offer online peace of mind in a post-Uvalde school year
ARLINGTON, Texas — In the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting, schools across Texas have held active shooter drills, checked and re-checked security systems and protocols. And, in Arlington, an extra layer of potential peace of mind is ready for the next school year, too. "So, this is...
Texas tax-free weekend underway
Like everything else these days, back-to-school supplies have gone up in price. Texans who do their shopping this weekend, Aug. 5-7, can save some money.
Texas lawmaker says failure of abortion referendum in Kansas shows voters are motivated
TEXAS, USA — The resounding defeat of the abortion referendum in Kansas continues to reverberate across the nation. And Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher believes what happened in Kansas, won’t stay in Kansas. “The referendum in Kansas is consistent with what we’ve seen in Texas which is a majority...
North Texas groups, Six Flags offering free school supplies ahead of new year
All events are happening Sunday. Six Flags will give vouchers to guests that donate at least 6 school supplies.
What's next for Wells Fargo in its Texas expansion?
IRVING, Texas — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. On Thursday night, Irving City Council approved incentives totaling $31 million for a forthcoming office development that is expected to be home to a new Wells Fargo regional campus.
He met a Fort Worth woman on a train in Poland, then she helped him get to the US
FORT WORTH, Texas — Andrew Komarov and his two children sat around the TV at their temporary home in Fort Worth. His children, Mylana and Daniel, recited English phrases from a course on YouTube. It looked like a typical summer break, but it was the end of a tumultuous...
White Settlement crash: Deceased teen, injured father identified as Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD student, teacher
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — An incoming high school senior has died and her father is seriously injured after a pickup truck crashed into their house in White Settlement on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police said they responded to the crash on Jason Court in a neighborhood near West Loop...
DFW weather: Below 100°? And increased rain chances? Finally!
DALLAS — Could this be the week when we finally break the ongoing rain-free streak at DFW Airport?. Our best chances for rain this week -- and the best that we've seen in a long time -- will stick around on Tuesday through Wednesday. However, let's keep expectations in...
How can your student avoid the student loan debt trap? A North Texas non-profit has tips
TEXAS, USA — $1.7 trillion dollars – that’s how much student loan debt there is in the United Sates. About 40% of loans are either behind or defaulted, according to the Brookings Institute. It’s why canceling student debt is a polarizing topic. And one reason Dan Hooper,...
DFW weather: Will North Texas finally see some rain this week?
Some slightly good news in the forecast, with a few days in a row of rain chances. Here's the latest.
Meet Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen
51 of our nation's most talented young women will compete for thousands of dollars in college scholarships this week right here in Dallas for Miss America's Outstanding Teen Competition. Paige chats with J-Belle Kimbrell, who will represent Texas this week. For more information about the competition, go to MissAmerica.org. To...
Police investigating double homicide in southwest Dallas
DALLAS — Police are investigating the circumstances and motive surrounding a double homicide in southwest Dallas on Friday evening. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 10:57 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. DPD said that...
Ohio girl's lemonade stand launches into nationwide charity program
Peyton opened her first lemonade stand to help support kids in hospitals. She was inspired by her time as a patient when she was younger.
3 men convicted of federal hate crimes in the death of Ahmaud Arbery to be sentenced
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The three men convicted of federal hate crime charges in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are set to be sentenced on Monday. A federal jury found shooter Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, who is white, guilty of killing Arbery, who is Black, in February. That was the first federal hate crimes conviction ever in Georgia.
