Getting campy with patients from MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer
FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NEW WAVERLY FIREFIGHTERS DEPLOY TO LAKE SOMMERVILLE
New Waverly Fire personnel deployed to the Lake Somerville fire. Two TIFMAS Strike Teams have been assigned to the Burns Creek Fire in Washington County. The latest reports from the Texas A&M Forest Service have the fire at 300 acres and 50% containment. While two homes are reported to have burned, there are no reports of injuries.
Firefighters still battling 300-acre wildfire in Washington County
As of 1 p.m. Monday, firefighters are still battling a 300-acre wildfire in the Washington County community of Burton, with approximately 20 percent of the blaze contained.
kwhi.com
BURNS CREEK FIRE NOW AT 397 ACRES, 60 PERCENT CONTAINMENT
Update @ 4:00 p.m. Monday: The Burns Creek Fire is now reported to be 397 acres and is 60 percent contained. The cause of the fire is still unknown. There are no fatalities or injuries. Evacuation orders are still in place for Schulenberg Lane. Two primary residences were lost in the initial fire along with numerous out buildings, but firefighters were able to save 11 residences. 15 Volunteer Fire Departments from across the Brazos Valley are assisting along with 46 Texas Forrest Service personnel.
KBTX.com
Sticker shock sets in as higher electric bills start to hit mailboxes, providers offer conservation tips
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Historic record-setting heat across the Brazos Valley is sending utility bills through the roof. With temperatures consistently in the triple-digits Texans are doing all they can to stay cool and keep electricity costs down. Experts with both the cities of Bryan and College Station say there...
kwhi.com
TWO HOMES DESTROYED AS BURNS CREEK FIRE GROWS TO 300 ACRES
Update @ 6 a.m. Monday: A grass fire south of Lake Somerville has grown to 300 acres and burned several homes as firefighters worked throughout Sunday night to contain the blaze. The Burns Creek Fire is at an estimated 20 percent containment as of midnight, according to the Texas A&M...
Mother charged with DWI after crashing into tree with daughter in Cypress area, Pct. 4 says
Officials said the woman's 10-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat, sustained minor injuries. The mother's bond was set at $2,500.
Hallettsville police arrest male on 2 charges early Monday morning
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 1:49 a.m. on Monday, Hallettsville Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block E. Fourth Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers located nearly three ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, and a loaded .380 hand gun inside the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
GRIMES COUNTY GRASS FIRE
08/06/22 7:33pm-Montgomery Fire assisting Plantersville Fire on a large grass fire spreading to the woods on County Road 203. This is between FM 1774 and Martinez Drive just outside Plantersville.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
18-WHEELER FIRE IN WALLER BRINGS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY FIRE UNITS
An 18-wheeler loaded with lumber is on fire on US 290 southbound between Field Store and FM 2920 in Waller. Inbound 290 is closed. Waller requested mutual aid in sending Magnolia, Woodlands HAZMAT, and Porter Fire Department to the scene.
Cypress family receives $10M settlement after garbage truck kills father; Murder trial to start soon
HOUSTON, Texas — A Cypress family has a little bit of closure after a multi-million dollar settlement after a 65-year-old man was run over and killed by a garbage truck in 2020. But as the civil lawsuits come to an end, a murder trial is set to begin. Three...
300 acre wildfire torches part of Washington County
Multiple Agencies Working to Contain 300-Acre Grass Fire in Washington County. At 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, local agencies were called for a 100-acre grass fire on Schulenburg Lane in Washington County. A late afternoon storm emerged in the area bringing heavy winds, causing the fire to spread quickly....
KBTX.com
Crash involving 18-wheeler and motorcyle leaves one dead in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Navasota involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at FM 379 and West Grace Street. Officials have closed FM 379 due to the accident. We will update this story...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
18-WHEELER FIRE IN WALLER
Just before 9 pm, Waller County Fire units responded to an 18-wheeler loaded with sheetrock that caught fire on US 290 inbound at FM 2920. Waller requested mutual aid from Magnolia Fire, Porter Fire, and Woodlands HAZMAT. HAZMAT International was tasked with the cleanup of close to 250 gallons of diesel spilled on the freeway. One lane remains open at midnight. Crews should be finished by 2 am.
KBTX.com
Police: Cameron man arrested for drunk driving after causing crash in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police arrested a man after he caused a wreck on W. Villa Maria Rd. and Midtown Park Blvd. Friday night. Jacob Christian, 31, of Cameron was charged with driving while intoxicated. Two passengers that were in the vehicle with Christian told police he failed to...
KBTX.com
Police: Bryan woman arrested for DWI bites sheriff’s deputy
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Rochelle Cardenas was arrested in College Station early Saturday morning after crashing into a center median plantar that runs parallel to Texas Ave. Cardenas, 25, and the passenger with her then fled the scene according to officials. After locating Cardenas she was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
KBTX.com
National Hurricane Center watching “area of interest” for tropical development
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tropical wave, a low-pressure system in the tropics, is set to move over the Atlantic Ocean off of the western coast of Africa Saturday night into early Sunday. The National Hurricane Center has determined that there is a 30% chance for development into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days from this tropical wave.
KBTX.com
Police: Man arrested after driving into bar ditch, having open beer can in vehicle
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pablo Martinez was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Bryan Friday morning. Martinez’s vehicle passed an officer that was stationed at OSR and State Highway 6. After trying to make a sharp left turn Martinez’s vehicle crashed into a bar ditch. The officer reportedly...
kwhi.com
SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL
A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.
