Burton, TX

Getting campy with patients from MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital

By Melissa Wilson
fox26houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer

FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
FRANKLIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
TEXAS STATE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEW WAVERLY FIREFIGHTERS DEPLOY TO LAKE SOMMERVILLE

New Waverly Fire personnel deployed to the Lake Somerville fire. Two TIFMAS Strike Teams have been assigned to the Burns Creek Fire in Washington County. The latest reports from the Texas A&M Forest Service have the fire at 300 acres and 50% containment. While two homes are reported to have burned, there are no reports of injuries.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BURNS CREEK FIRE NOW AT 397 ACRES, 60 PERCENT CONTAINMENT

Update @ 4:00 p.m. Monday: The Burns Creek Fire is now reported to be 397 acres and is 60 percent contained. The cause of the fire is still unknown. There are no fatalities or injuries. Evacuation orders are still in place for Schulenberg Lane. Two primary residences were lost in the initial fire along with numerous out buildings, but firefighters were able to save 11 residences. 15 Volunteer Fire Departments from across the Brazos Valley are assisting along with 46 Texas Forrest Service personnel.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

TWO HOMES DESTROYED AS BURNS CREEK FIRE GROWS TO 300 ACRES

Update @ 6 a.m. Monday: A grass fire south of Lake Somerville has grown to 300 acres and burned several homes as firefighters worked throughout Sunday night to contain the blaze. The Burns Creek Fire is at an estimated 20 percent containment as of midnight, according to the Texas A&M...
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

GRIMES COUNTY GRASS FIRE

08/06/22 7:33pm-Montgomery Fire assisting Plantersville Fire on a large grass fire spreading to the woods on County Road 203. This is between FM 1774 and Martinez Drive just outside Plantersville.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

18-WHEELER FIRE IN WALLER BRINGS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY FIRE UNITS

An 18-wheeler loaded with lumber is on fire on US 290 southbound between Field Store and FM 2920 in Waller. Inbound 290 is closed. Waller requested mutual aid in sending Magnolia, Woodlands HAZMAT, and Porter Fire Department to the scene.
WALLER, TX
KBTX.com

Crash involving 18-wheeler and motorcyle leaves one dead in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Navasota involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at FM 379 and West Grace Street. Officials have closed FM 379 due to the accident. We will update this story...
NAVASOTA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

18-WHEELER FIRE IN WALLER

Just before 9 pm, Waller County Fire units responded to an 18-wheeler loaded with sheetrock that caught fire on US 290 inbound at FM 2920. Waller requested mutual aid from Magnolia Fire, Porter Fire, and Woodlands HAZMAT. HAZMAT International was tasked with the cleanup of close to 250 gallons of diesel spilled on the freeway. One lane remains open at midnight. Crews should be finished by 2 am.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Police: Cameron man arrested for drunk driving after causing crash in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police arrested a man after he caused a wreck on W. Villa Maria Rd. and Midtown Park Blvd. Friday night. Jacob Christian, 31, of Cameron was charged with driving while intoxicated. Two passengers that were in the vehicle with Christian told police he failed to...
KBTX.com

Police: Bryan woman arrested for DWI bites sheriff’s deputy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Rochelle Cardenas was arrested in College Station early Saturday morning after crashing into a center median plantar that runs parallel to Texas Ave. Cardenas, 25, and the passenger with her then fled the scene according to officials. After locating Cardenas she was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
KBTX.com

National Hurricane Center watching “area of interest” for tropical development

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tropical wave, a low-pressure system in the tropics, is set to move over the Atlantic Ocean off of the western coast of Africa Saturday night into early Sunday. The National Hurricane Center has determined that there is a 30% chance for development into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days from this tropical wave.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Police: Man arrested after driving into bar ditch, having open beer can in vehicle

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pablo Martinez was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Bryan Friday morning. Martinez’s vehicle passed an officer that was stationed at OSR and State Highway 6. After trying to make a sharp left turn Martinez’s vehicle crashed into a bar ditch. The officer reportedly...
kwhi.com

SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL

A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.

