Phony Buffalo attorney gets 5 years probation and must pay thousands in restitution

Read on www.wivb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
wnypapers.com
Attorney General James, State Police Superintendent Bruen announce conviction & sentencing of phony attorney
Andrew Schnorr, who defrauded individuals in Buffalo by posing as attorney, was sentenced to 5 years’ probation and ordered to pay thousands in restitution. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen on Friday announced the conviction and sentencing of Andrew Schnorr, 39, for practicing law without a license and defrauding New Yorkers in Buffalo. Despite never graduating from a law school nor passing a state bar exam, Schnorr posed as a licensed attorney and represented clients at legal proceedings. Schnorr, who previously pled guilty to unauthorized practice of law (a Class E felony), was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay more than $7,800 in restitution.
Williamsville man admits to aggravated harassment; case against co-defendant pending
Christian McCaffrey will be sentenced in October.
Williamsville man pleads guilty to aggravated harassment
A Williamsville man pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree aggravated harassment on August 4 in State Supreme Court.
wnynewsnow.com
Woman Accused Of Defrauding $50,000 From Cattaraugus County Social Services
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old woman is accused of disguising herself as a nursing home employee in Olean is accused of defrauding $50,000 from Cattaraugus County’s social services office. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office has charged Christina Ertell, of Portville, with grand larceny, falsifying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnynewsnow.com
Felony Weapons Charge Leads To State Prison Time For Jamestown Man
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 53-year-old Jamestown man will serve time in state prison after he was convicted on a felony weapons charge. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that Aaron Davis was sentenced to a determinate state prison term of five years with five years post release supervision.
'Exhausting and it's infuriating': Months after the racist Buffalo supermarket shooting, the Black residents there are grappling with the trauma of the reopening and recent threats
"There's no way to emotionally prepare yourself for someone coming into a Black community in your city and just massacring it," Hanesworth said.
Protestors support local tenant evicted by landlords
A number of protestors gathered outside the home of a local landlord on Monday to show support of tenant Deborah Brenner, who was recently evicted from here residence. Read more here:
Texas woman delivered groceries to 80 families in Buffalo after Tops shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been almost three months since the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. People from all across the country have been finding ways to give back to the community, including a woman from Texas who went online to connect with those impacted. La...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alleged Racial Threats, Meth Stash Lead to Charges for Olean Man
A Cattaraugus County man is under arrest following an investigation into an alleged racial incident that took place in July 2022. Police say that members of the New York State Police were called on July 31, 2022 to a location on Andrews Street in Olean, New York after receiving a call about an alleged harassment there.
18 Most Overrated Things In Buffalo, New York
Buffalo is one of the proudest communities in the United States. What do they think is overrated about it, though?. It's not meant to be negative, though easy to go there of course. The things in Western New York that its own people say are overrated, given too much credit, or not really that good. This was a question put up on Facebook, as seen below.
Spotted lanternfly sighting in West Seneca likely was isolated incident
The spotted lanternfly, which is known to cause damage to crops, is a planthopper from Asia.
North Tonawanda police officer steps up to help veteran living in their vehicle
After working with the VA for months trying to find something and having the VA supplement a hotel bill, in March, the money ran out, and Doug says they were forced on the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tonawanda Starbucks workers walk out in protest a shift supervisor's firing
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Starbucks workers in Tonawanda walked out in protest for a second straight day after a shift supervisor was fired. A video of the walkout had more than 1.5 million views on social media as of Saturday night. Sam Amato worked with the company for 13 years....
Green Organization pays $2 million for large Amherst tract, with apartments planned
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Green Organization has taken another step toward developing the largest project in its growing Northtowns portfolio. According to Aug. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Greens Luxury Apartments LLC – a Green Organization affiliate – paid $2 million for a 22-acre vacant parcel its needs for its proposed 162-unit, $40 million luxury apartment complex at 3275 and 3325 Millersport Highway in Amherst. Both parcels were owned by businessman Frank Levin’s Levin Inc.
wnynewsnow.com
Gerry Woman Jailed Following Alleged Machete Attack
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 64-year-old Town of Gerry woman is behind bars after allegedly hitting a person with her vehicle before attacking them with a machete last week. New York State Police arrested Mary Butler on Thursday following the alleged incident on Route 380. An investigation...
BPD investigating shooting on Niagara Street
Buffalo police were called to the 900 block of Niagara Street around 5:50 a.m. for reports of gunfire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIVB
Kaleida Health union workers plan picket amid contract negotiations
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health union workers plan to pound the pavement in an informational picket to shine the light on their ongoing contract negotiations with the healthcare provider. The workers, represented by Communications Workers of America and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, delivered a 10-day notice to...
nyspnews.com
Driver arrested for Aggravated DWI in Niagara Falls
On August 6, 2022, Troopers stopped Burnett on I-190 just North of the City of Niagara Falls for traffic infractions. While interviewing, Burnett exhibited indicators consistent with intoxication. Burnett was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Niagara for processing. Burnett recorded a .20% BAC. Burnett...
Hamburg man sentenced in connection to animal cruelty charge
A Hamburg man has been sentenced in connection to an animal cruelty charge for throwing and hitting a puppy in November 2021.
Buffalo man indicted in murder of his brother on Thatcher Avenue
Jerome Cole will be back in front of a judge on August 19 at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.
Comments / 1