Three Officers Promoted, Four New Cops Hired In Jackson

The Jackson Township Council joins Police Chief Matthew Kunz, three newly promoted officers and four newly hired police officers during a recent Jackson Council meeting. (Photo courtesy Jackson Police)

JACKSON – As always the occasion brought out some festive moments as family, friends and fellow officers gathered to observe Chief of Police Matthew Kunz make a presentation of new officers and a trio of promoted officers during a Township Council meeting.

As per tradition, Chief Kunz read a bio on each of the promoted officers tracing their history with the department and noting if they were Jackson residents and if so, which high school they graduated at.

The three officers who were promoted to new ranks included Stephen Cilento who was promoted to sergeant, Sean Greenberger who was promoted to lieutenant and John McBride who was promoted to captain.

The chief also introduced four new Class II Police Officers who had recently been appointed to the Jackson Township Police Department. All officers took their oaths of office administered by Township Deputy Clerk Mary Moss.

McBride attended Brookdale Community College, and then continued his education at the Community College of the Air Force.

The new captain began his law enforcement career with the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office from 1997-1999. He was hired by the Jackson Township Police Department in 1999 and assigned to patrol where he briefly served as a Field Training Officer.

Jackson Township Deputy Clerk Mary Moss swears in four new police officers to the township police department during a recent council meeting. (Photo courtesy Jackson Police)

In 2005, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant where he then served as a Shift Supervisor in the patrol division. In 2020, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant where he served as a Patrol Commander in the patrol division.

Now promoted to Captain he is the Investigative Services Division Commander. Chief Kunz noted that McBride was one of three officers from Jackson to respond to the September 11, 2001 attacks at the World Trade Center. He also continues his service in the United States Air Force and is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

Greenberger attended Ocean County College until 2000. He was hired by Jackson and worked in patrol from 2001-2019 where he served as a Field Training Officer, Physical Training Officer, and member of the Department’s elite bicycle unit.

In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant where he served as a Shift Supervisor and Supervisor of the elite bicycle unit.

Greenberger has been assigned to patrol division as a Patrol Commander and will continue to work with new hires as a Physical Training Instructor.

Cilento received a degree in finance from Ramapo College in 2011. In 2013, he was hired by Jackson and has served in patrol. He has been a Field Training Officer, Drug Recognition Expert, and is a member of the Traffic Safety Unit.

The new sergeant has earned the designation as a Traffic Safety Specialist level 1 from the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety. Sgt. Cilento has attended Crash I, Crash II, Accident Reconstruction, Commercial Vehicle Crash Investigation, and is a certified Alcotest Operator. Sgt. Cilento continues to serve with the Traffic Safety Unit and has twice been nominated as Officer of the Year.

Among the new hires is Christopher Sacchetti who attended Ocean County Community College, receiving his Associates degree in criminal justice in 2020.

Sacchetti was previously employed by the Deal Police Department as a Special Law Enforcement Officer I, and the Seaside Park Police Department as a SLEO II.

Zachary White was previously employed by Seaside Park Police Department as a SLEO II.

John D’Alessio attended Ocean County College, receiving his Associates degree in Criminal Justice in 2021. He was employed by the Seaside Heights Police Department as a SLEO I then later as a SLEO II.

Newly promoted Jackson Police Department officers at left, Sgt. Stephen Cilento, Lt. Sean Greenberger, and Captain John McBride. (Photo courtesy Jackson Police)

Scott McIvor attended Ocean County College receiving his Associates degree in liberal arts in 2021. He was previously employed by the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department as a SLEO I then later as a SLEO II.

“We congratulate the officers who were promoted, and wish the new hires the best in their new assignments,” Chief Kunz said. He acknowledged the support of the governing body with new hires and promotions.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the Jackson Township Police Department is second to none and we wish them all the best,” Councilman Alex Sauickie said.

Council Vice President Andrew Kern noted his congratulations to the newly promoted and hired officers, thanking their family members for allowing them to put themselves in potential harm’s way “to protect us and our families.”