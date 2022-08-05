Read on wpgtalkradio.com
NJ State Police: Three Arrested, 38 Kilos of Heroin and Fentanyl Seized
State troopers say three people have been arrested, a drug mill has been dismantled, and 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl were seized following a two-month-long investigation in North Jersey. Officials with the New Jersey State Police say this past May, detectives began investigating 38-year-old Richard Stroman, Jr., of North...
Monmouth Man Arrested For Murder
NEPTUNE – A Township man has been arrested and charged with murder after fatally stabbing a victim to death Sunday morning, officials said. Derrick Simms, 32, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree Murder, third-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (knife) and third-degree Hindering after killing a man during an altercation on August 7.
Police Make Arrests in Major Jersey Shore Drug Trafficking Operation
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Two major players in New Jersey’s Jersey Shore drug trade have...
Egg Harbor Township Police Need an ID on Suspect
Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for your help identifying a man wanted as part of an investigation. EHT Police posted a photo on Facebook Monday saying they need identification of a man wanted in reference to an ongoing investigation. Police did not specify what the investigation concerns. The photo...
For the Second Time in Two Days, Two Shot in Atlantic City, NJ
For the second time in two days, two people were shot and wounded in Atlantic City. The most recent incident, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, happened around 11:20 Saturday night. That's when officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of the 500 block of New York Avenue.
Leaders of Newark, NJ luxury car theft ring sentenced to 16 years
NEWARK — The two leaders of an auto theft ring targeting luxury vehicles have been sentenced to a combined 16 years in state prison. Kian Barber, 37, of Newark, and David Manning, 30, of East Orange led the operation that stole and trafficked 18 high-end cars valued at over $1 million, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.
Neptune, NJ man charged with murder after fight turns deadly
NEPTUNE — A township man was charged with murder after fatally stabbing a man during a fight Sunday morning, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Just before 6 a.m., township police officers were dispatched to Squirrel Road for a reported stabbing. They discovered a male victim in the front yard, unresponsive with a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Dandre Tubbs Gets 7 Years in Prison for Deadly Dose of Fentanyl in Ocean County
MANCHESTER, NJ – After pleading guilty to distributing the deadly dose of fentanyl that killed...
Complaint: Mom told investigators missing daughter was with relatives following 2019 slaying
Charging information has been released by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office against the mother and her boyfriend accused in the death of the mother's daughter nearly three years ago.
Ewing, NJ deli murder suspect forgot to wash evidence off sneakers, cops say
EWING — A pair of blood-stained sneakers led to the arrest of a Trenton teen who is now charged with murder in the death of the owner of a deli in June. Shots were fired at Priori’s Deli at the corner of Hillcrest and Holman avenues about 6:10 a.m. on June 6, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: LACEY MAN CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the Lacey Township Police Department Patrol Division, Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Ocean County. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Lacey Township as being used by Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, to store and distribute cocaine.
Three Shot At Linden Lounge, One Woman in Serious Condition
LINDEN, NJ – Three people were shot after a gunman fired rounds inside Menga Lounge...
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds’ Big Day In Trenton, NJ
Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds will travel to Trenton, New Jersey today and appear before all 40 State Senators. It’s his confirmation day. The senators will be exercising their supreme role of advice and consent. Rarely do you find the exact right person for a key position. Reynolds...
N.J. corrections officer avoids jail sentence for unjustified pepper-spraying of prison inmate
A New Jersey corrections officer who pepper-sprayed an inmate without justification pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault and was sentenced to two years of probation, his attorney said Saturday. Jovanny Galindo, 33, of Neptune City, had been charged with official misconduct, aggravated assault, tampering with public records and falsifying or...
fox5ny.com
New trial ordered for NJ man in woman's 2011 stabbing death
PLAINFIELD - A new trial has been ordered for a New Jersey man sentenced to six decades in prison in the stabbing death of his girlfriend more than a decade ago. Anthony James was convicted of murder and weapons counts in the September 2011 slaying of 48-year-old Audrey Tanksley, who authorities said was stabbed 94 times in their Plainfield home. James asserted that Tanksley was the aggressor during an argument, but jurors convicted him after deliberating for just 45 minutes.
One Dead, One Wounded In Jersey City Shooting
A 46-year-old man was killed and 49-year-old man critically wounded in a Jersey City shooting overnight, authorities said. Keshean Nettles, 46, was found with a gunshot wound to the middle of his body near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Holmdel Township Police Investigating Overnight Burglary
HOLMDEL, NJ – Police in Holmdel have reported a burglary that occurred overnight and are...
Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. the crash occurred before 10:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on Burlington-Mount Holly Road at Irick Road in Westampton, initial reports said. Medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington man arrested in Dover drug bust
Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man early Friday morning August 5, 2022, in connection with an investigation into the sale of drugs in the parking lot of Bally's Casino. Officers approached 27-year old Zakeer Washington, but police said the suspect attempted to flee by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.
East Windsor police blotter
A 25-year-old Howell man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane after he was stopped by police for allegedly weaving on Wyckoff Mills Road Aug. 2. The man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was processed and released. A 24-year-old Monroe...
