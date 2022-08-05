ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Comments / 3

RVA III
1d ago

Plugged roof drains. Building maintenance and preventive maintenance is most often shorted in areas that aren't visible from the ground.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Monsoon brings flooding, dust storms, hail to Arizona: Live radar, updates

Severe monsoon weather rolled across Arizona with high winds, heavy rain, and dust sweeping across multiple counties on Aug. 7. In the Phoenix area, the far West Valley felt the storm's power, with some neighborhoods experiencing high winds, rain, and even hail. At about 9:20 p.m., the National Weather Service's...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Peoria, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
kjzz.org

Phoenix will see a chance of rain every day this week

Phoenix will see a chance of rain every day this week, with possible thunderstorms rolling into the Valley. Wind will remain mild, however, with gusts topping out at 24 miles per hour overnight on Sunday. Derek Hodges is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. “We’ll maintain about...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Roof collapses at Bashas' store in Peoria after strong monsoon storm

GLENDALE, Ariz. - No one was injured after a roof collapsed inside a Bashas' grocery store in Peoria early Thursday morning. Firefighters went to the store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird in response to reports of a gas leak. When they arrived, they found that the back portion of the...
PEORIA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances going up in the Valley

PHOENIX — Sizzling Valley temperatures will be short lived as monsoon storm chances return. More monsoon moisture will flow in later this afternoon and we'll see daily storm chances through next week. Downpours, lightning and hail with are possible with any storms that develop. Flooding is also possible, especially...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona teen increasing coming across fentanyl, authorities say

At first, Alessandro Regge was misdiagnosed with a skin condition, but after his symptoms worsened, he was tested for monkeypox. Phoenix-area students, teachers hope for normalcy amid COVID-19 pandemic. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. It's a more relaxed atmosphere when it comes to COVID-19 protocols at Phoenix-area schools but there...
PHOENIX, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To Town

A new Mediterranean Restaurant is opening.Slashio Photography/Unsplash. When it comes to fast and delicious foods there’s just something about authentic street food. Just about every country in the world has a native street food that, in a pinch, satisfies hunger cravings and leaves customers wanting more. One of the benefits of living in metro Phoenix is culinary street offerings spanning the globe can be found in the Valley. And now, a new street food restaurant will be making its way to Phoenix by way of Hollywood.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

Lightning show tonight with locally heavy rain

What a show this evening! Storms continue slowly moving into the ABQ metro area packing frequent lightning, heavy rain, and flash flooding closer to the Jemez. The city of Bernalillo is seeing some of the heaviest rain currently. Earlier, we saw isolated burn scar flash flooding over the Calf Canyon fire. Some changes are in store as we head into the week. A backdoor cold front is now slowly sliding into northeast NM overnight, keeping the showers/storms alive. So conditions will be warm and muggy overnight. Monday will see widespread storms across northern NM with more mountain flooding. Temperatures will also trend cooler due to all the moisture and cloudcover. The RGV will pick up late afternoon/evening storms close to rush hour.
BERNALILLO, NM
AZFamily

Hot and sunny Saturday ahead of rainy Sunday and Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Due to the sunny skies this Saturday, there is an Air quality warning in effect for Maricopa County until Sunday at 9 p.m. This means those with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors. The heat is on for the Valley Saturday, with temperatures reaching 108...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy