RVA III
1d ago
Plugged roof drains. Building maintenance and preventive maintenance is most often shorted in areas that aren't visible from the ground.
fox10phoenix.com
Buckeye mobile home park hit hard by latest monsoon storm
West Valley residents in Buckeye and Surprise have some cleaning up to do after Sunday night's storms brought heavy rain and high winds. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon brings flooding, dust storms, hail to Arizona: Live radar, updates
Severe monsoon weather rolled across Arizona with high winds, heavy rain, and dust sweeping across multiple counties on Aug. 7. In the Phoenix area, the far West Valley felt the storm's power, with some neighborhoods experiencing high winds, rain, and even hail. At about 9:20 p.m., the National Weather Service's...
AZFamily
Storm chances elevated this week in Arizona; Rain expected in high country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 103 this afternoon in the Valley, which is slightly below average for Phoenix for this time of year. There’s a slight chance of storms today with a better chance for storms this evening. It’s expected to be...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
Phoenix eyes future intersection for revitalization of Rio Salado
The city of Phoenix is eyeing a future freeway interchange for commercial development near the Loop 202 as part of its efforts to help revitalize dozens of miles along the Salt and Gila rivers.
kjzz.org
Phoenix will see a chance of rain every day this week
Phoenix will see a chance of rain every day this week, with possible thunderstorms rolling into the Valley. Wind will remain mild, however, with gusts topping out at 24 miles per hour overnight on Sunday. Derek Hodges is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. “We’ll maintain about...
fox10phoenix.com
Roof collapses at Bashas' store in Peoria after strong monsoon storm
GLENDALE, Ariz. - No one was injured after a roof collapsed inside a Bashas' grocery store in Peoria early Thursday morning. Firefighters went to the store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird in response to reports of a gas leak. When they arrived, they found that the back portion of the...
'It was a devastating scene': 6-year-old survives Arizona crash that killed parents, sibling
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona first responders came together to comfort a 6-year-old boy after both of his parents, and his 8-year-old brother were killed in a car crash west of Flagstaff last month. On July 26, the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way to California after...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances going up in the Valley
PHOENIX — Sizzling Valley temperatures will be short lived as monsoon storm chances return. More monsoon moisture will flow in later this afternoon and we'll see daily storm chances through next week. Downpours, lightning and hail with are possible with any storms that develop. Flooding is also possible, especially...
AZFamily
Arizona teen increasing coming across fentanyl, authorities say
At first, Alessandro Regge was misdiagnosed with a skin condition, but after his symptoms worsened, he was tested for monkeypox. Phoenix-area students, teachers hope for normalcy amid COVID-19 pandemic. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. It's a more relaxed atmosphere when it comes to COVID-19 protocols at Phoenix-area schools but there...
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To Town
A new Mediterranean Restaurant is opening.Slashio Photography/Unsplash. When it comes to fast and delicious foods there’s just something about authentic street food. Just about every country in the world has a native street food that, in a pinch, satisfies hunger cravings and leaves customers wanting more. One of the benefits of living in metro Phoenix is culinary street offerings spanning the globe can be found in the Valley. And now, a new street food restaurant will be making its way to Phoenix by way of Hollywood.
KRQE News 13
Lightning show tonight with locally heavy rain
What a show this evening! Storms continue slowly moving into the ABQ metro area packing frequent lightning, heavy rain, and flash flooding closer to the Jemez. The city of Bernalillo is seeing some of the heaviest rain currently. Earlier, we saw isolated burn scar flash flooding over the Calf Canyon fire. Some changes are in store as we head into the week. A backdoor cold front is now slowly sliding into northeast NM overnight, keeping the showers/storms alive. So conditions will be warm and muggy overnight. Monday will see widespread storms across northern NM with more mountain flooding. Temperatures will also trend cooler due to all the moisture and cloudcover. The RGV will pick up late afternoon/evening storms close to rush hour.
No injuries after popular Scottsdale steakhouse catches fire
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — No one was hurt after a fire at a popular Scottsdale restaurant sent a large plume of smoke into the air on Sunday. The fire happened at Fogo de Chao around 3 p.m. That's near Lincoln Drive and Scottsdale Road. Scottsdale fire officials confirmed that the...
How Arizona's construction workers stay safe from summer heat, monsoon storms
PHOENIX — Arizona's harsh summers can make it nearly unbearable for certain professionals to work outside during the season. Construction is one of those sectors in high demand in our state, even as the stress of heat hits workers hard. Construction workers are at risk of developing heat stroke,...
kjzz.org
Wet, windy weather ahead as Arizona's monsoon season enters final month
More monsoon activity hit the Valley on Aug. 7 with some rain and reported wind gusts of nearly 70 mph. As usual, the impact of storms has varied from night to night and from neighborhood to neighborhood, but we’ve seen a lot of activity over the past month or so.
AZFamily
Hot and sunny Saturday ahead of rainy Sunday and Monday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Due to the sunny skies this Saturday, there is an Air quality warning in effect for Maricopa County until Sunday at 9 p.m. This means those with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors. The heat is on for the Valley Saturday, with temperatures reaching 108...
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
