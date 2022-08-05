A big nope: Check out this video of a diamondback rattlesnake calmly swimming on Texas lake

Read on www.wfaa.com
Meet Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen
51 of our nation's most talented young women will compete for thousands of dollars in college scholarships this week right here in Dallas for Miss America's Outstanding Teen Competition. Paige chats with J-Belle Kimbrell, who will represent Texas this week. For more information about the competition, go to MissAmerica.org. To...
Texas tax-free weekend underway
Like everything else these days, back-to-school supplies have gone up in price. Texans who do their shopping this weekend, Aug. 5-7, can save some money.
Texas lawmaker says failure of abortion referendum in Kansas shows voters are motivated
TEXAS, USA — The resounding defeat of the abortion referendum in Kansas continues to reverberate across the nation. And Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher believes what happened in Kansas, won’t stay in Kansas. “The referendum in Kansas is consistent with what we’ve seen in Texas which is a majority...
DFW weather: Will North Texas finally see some rain this week?
Some slightly good news in the forecast, with a few days in a row of rain chances. Here's the latest.
What CNN's new 'Deep in the Pockets of Texas' special tells us about how big-money donors shape Texas politics
DALLAS — There’s always been money in Texas politics. The only questions surrounding this truth have been how much and from whom?. CNN has been tracking some of those dollars -- and how they're spent -- in a new documentary titled "Deep in the Pockets of Texas" in which the Dallas-based reporter Ed Lavandera profiles two wealthy Texans who've been spending on GOP candidates to impact Texas politics.
MedStar heat-related calls up more than 100% this summer compared to last summer
DALLAS — As North Texas residents continue to deal with scorching hot temperatures, a local medical agency and state energy organization are also dealing with an increase in their respective workloads. The administrative governmental organization MedStar Mobile Healthcare said the agency took 325 heat-related calls from May 1 to...
What's next for Wells Fargo in its Texas expansion?
IRVING, Texas — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. On Thursday night, Irving City Council approved incentives totaling $31 million for a forthcoming office development that is expected to be home to a new Wells Fargo regional campus.
This DFW-area high school football team is poised to bounce back in 2022, Dave Campbell's writer says
BURLESON, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report about the first day of high school football practice and how the teams are battling the Texas heat. High school football season in Texas is upon us!. Texas high school football teams were allowed to begin...
How can your student avoid the student loan debt trap? A North Texas non-profit has tips
TEXAS, USA — $1.7 trillion dollars – that’s how much student loan debt there is in the United Sates. About 40% of loans are either behind or defaulted, according to the Brookings Institute. It’s why canceling student debt is a polarizing topic. And one reason Dan Hooper,...
Ohio girl's lemonade stand launches into nationwide charity program
Peyton opened her first lemonade stand to help support kids in hospitals. She was inspired by her time as a patient when she was younger.
Congressman and Louisiana House member Buddy Leach dies
BATON ROUGE, La. — Anthony Claude “Buddy” Leach Jr., who spent a term in the U.S. House and ran the budget committee in the Louisiana House before leading the state Democratic party, has died. He was 88. Leach died Saturday, according to a statement by Louisiana Gov....
3 men convicted of federal hate crimes in the death of Ahmaud Arbery to be sentenced
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The three men convicted of federal hate crime charges in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are set to be sentenced on Monday. A federal jury found shooter Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, who is white, guilty of killing Arbery, who is Black, in February. That was the first federal hate crimes conviction ever in Georgia.
