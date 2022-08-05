This story first appeared in Kaiser Health News and is republished here under a Creative Commons license. Each week, Dr. Kim Puterbaugh sees several pregnant patients at a Cleveland hospital who are experiencing complications involving bleeding or infection. The OB-GYN has to make quick decisions about how to treat them, including whether to remove the […] The post Patients and doctors trapped in a gray zone when abortion laws and emergency care mandate conflict appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO