ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 2

JC
2d ago

""Former Detroit police homicide investigator Barbara Simon employed "interrogation tactics (which) demonstrated a scheme, plan, or system to obtain false confessions," including one from Craighead."" And now SHE must be put behind bars equal to the amount of years she caused this man and lose any pension she may be entitled to. Misconduct has no place in a trusted position because it casts a shadow over the men & women who do their job by the book.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Mother sues Detroit police for $20 million over son's fatal shooting

Detroit — Even a year later, Crystal Curtis has to explain to her 6-year-old twins why their eldest brother won't be coming home. "They don't understand. Sometimes, they wake up and realized they haven't seen him, ask me to call Mikey," said Curtis, a mother of eight. "I have to remind them, 'remember we had a whole ceremony for him?' But it just makes them upset."
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Former Macomb County priest sentenced to prison

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A former Macomb County priest was sentenced to prison July 26 on two of three counts that charged him with sexually assaulting a teenage parishioner in the 1980s. Neil Kalina, 67, was convicted by a jury in June, following a four-day trial in Macomb County Circuit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Farmington Hills, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Wayne County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case

A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Flint man acquitted of murder charge in 2020 shooting at Mega Classic Diner

FLINT, MI – A Flint man has been acquitted of the 2020 murder of a 26-year-old man in a quadruple shooting outside the Mega Classic Diner in Flint Township. A Genesee County jury on Friday, Aug. 5, found Taj Jackson not guilty on charges of open murder, five counts of felony firearm, two counts of assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police, and four counts of assault with intent to murder.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Scott
Person
Shannon Walker
Detroit News

Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings

Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man brutally beaten, robbed in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in a coma after he was brutally beaten and robbed in Downtown Detroit last month. Jason Riddle's family said he was beaten near First and Bagley. "Did he go to a casino? Did he go to a restaurant? We don’t know if he walked there," said Robert Riddle, Jason's uncle. "We’re praying the cameras shows something, exactly what happened. He has strikes on the back of his head severe, severe brain trauma."
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Oakland Prosecutor: Crumbleys Spent Nearly $4,000 for Alcohol in 2021

Besides buying their son a gun used in the mass shooting at Oxford High School, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald alleges that the parents created a "pathway" for violence, the Detroit News reports. In a motion to Judge Cheryl Matthews this week, McDonald asked to permit evidence in trial that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#False Confession#Exonerations#Violent Crime#Wayne County Circuit#Innocence Clinic
ClickOnDetroit.com

31-year-old Warren man charged in connection with Harper Woods burglary

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A 31-year-old Warren man has been charged in connection with a burglary in Harper Woods. Police responded to a burglary alarm at a business at 1:48 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 5) in the 19800 block of Kelly Road. Police located and arrested Anderson Avery nearby...
The Detroit Free Press

2 dead, 10 injured in mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday

Two people were killed and 10 wounded in two mass shootings that occurred about 12 hours apart Saturday, Detroit police said. A shooting Saturday night at a house in the 19000 block of Andover, near State Fair, left one dead and six injured, according to WDIV-TV (Channel 4). The shooting took place around 10:20 p.m. in a residential neighborhood west of I-75 and south of Eight Mile near the city's northern border. ...
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Shootings at Dope House and Street-Corner Dice Game Leave 3 Dead, 9 Wounded

Two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday within 12 hours and seven miles apart, resulted in three dead and nine wounded, Detroit Police said Sunday. Around 10:45 a.m., three people were wounded and two died died at a shooting at an abandoned residence suspected of being a dope house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot on Detroit's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien tells Deadline Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Quadruple murder suspect found dead in Wayne County Jail while awaiting trial

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of killing four people in Sumpter Township in 2020 was found dead in his Wayne County Jail cell Saturday morning. Family of the victims said Raymond Bailey was awaiting trial after a court delay this summer. He was charged with the murders of sisters Laura and Sarah Tanner and their cousins, brothers Forrest and Neal Sampson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy