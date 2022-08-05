Read on www.detroitnews.com
JC
2d ago
""Former Detroit police homicide investigator Barbara Simon employed "interrogation tactics (which) demonstrated a scheme, plan, or system to obtain false confessions," including one from Craighead."" And now SHE must be put behind bars equal to the amount of years she caused this man and lose any pension she may be entitled to. Misconduct has no place in a trusted position because it casts a shadow over the men & women who do their job by the book.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel Maven
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
Man set free after spending 15 years in prison sues Oakland County, jailhouse informants, others
A man who served 15 years in prison for a house fire that killed five children yet was exonerated last fall is suing Oakland County, detectives and the assistant prosecutor involved in the case, and the three jailhouse informants who testified against him. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 4 in U.S....
Detroit News
Mother sues Detroit police for $20 million over son's fatal shooting
Detroit — Even a year later, Crystal Curtis has to explain to her 6-year-old twins why their eldest brother won't be coming home. "They don't understand. Sometimes, they wake up and realized they haven't seen him, ask me to call Mikey," said Curtis, a mother of eight. "I have to remind them, 'remember we had a whole ceremony for him?' But it just makes them upset."
ClickOnDetroit.com
What can be done to combat gun violence in Detroit? Former police chief Ike McKinnon weighs in
DETROIT – Two separate mass shootings happened in Detroit last weekend. The first shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Five people were shot at a known drug house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot Avenue. Two people were killed. The second shooting happened during a dice game on Andover Street....
candgnews.com
Former Macomb County priest sentenced to prison
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A former Macomb County priest was sentenced to prison July 26 on two of three counts that charged him with sexually assaulting a teenage parishioner in the 1980s. Neil Kalina, 67, was convicted by a jury in June, following a four-day trial in Macomb County Circuit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Macomb Co. Prosecutor Lucido asked to do training after report raps his behavior
Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido is being asked by the county to undergo training as a result of an investigation that found he made sexual comments to female employees and made assignment decisions based on race. In a July 29 email, county Human Resources Director Karylyn Semlow sent the requested...
Detroit News
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case
A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
Flint man acquitted of murder charge in 2020 shooting at Mega Classic Diner
FLINT, MI – A Flint man has been acquitted of the 2020 murder of a 26-year-old man in a quadruple shooting outside the Mega Classic Diner in Flint Township. A Genesee County jury on Friday, Aug. 5, found Taj Jackson not guilty on charges of open murder, five counts of felony firearm, two counts of assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police, and four counts of assault with intent to murder.
Macomb County man in custody in connection with Saturday morning mass shooting in Detroit; other mass shooting still unsolved
A Macomb County man has been arrested in connection with one of two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday that left three people dead and nine others injured.
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit News
Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings
Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit shootings: 5 killed, 19 wounded in second consecutive violent weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For the second straight weekend, Detroit Police were responding to multiple shootings that killed a total of 5 people and injured at least 19 others. The first weekend in August was a lot like the last weekend of July: multiple shootings across the city and several people killed by gunshots.
fox2detroit.com
Man brutally beaten, robbed in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in a coma after he was brutally beaten and robbed in Downtown Detroit last month. Jason Riddle's family said he was beaten near First and Bagley. "Did he go to a casino? Did he go to a restaurant? We don’t know if he walked there," said Robert Riddle, Jason's uncle. "We’re praying the cameras shows something, exactly what happened. He has strikes on the back of his head severe, severe brain trauma."
deadlinedetroit.com
Oakland Prosecutor: Crumbleys Spent Nearly $4,000 for Alcohol in 2021
Besides buying their son a gun used in the mass shooting at Oxford High School, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald alleges that the parents created a "pathway" for violence, the Detroit News reports. In a motion to Judge Cheryl Matthews this week, McDonald asked to permit evidence in trial that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old Warren man charged in connection with Harper Woods burglary
HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A 31-year-old Warren man has been charged in connection with a burglary in Harper Woods. Police responded to a burglary alarm at a business at 1:48 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 5) in the 19800 block of Kelly Road. Police located and arrested Anderson Avery nearby...
deadlinedetroit.com
Audit Alleges Ex-Pontiac Mayor Misused $1.6 Million -- Could Face Criminal Charges
Former Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman, who lost her bid for re-election last year after eight years in office, faces some troubling allegations. The Detroit Free Press reports that an audit alleges she:. Used a city credit card for personal expenses, took an unauthorized trip to New York City on taxpayer...
2 dead, 10 injured in mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday
Two people were killed and 10 wounded in two mass shootings that occurred about 12 hours apart Saturday, Detroit police said. A shooting Saturday night at a house in the 19000 block of Andover, near State Fair, left one dead and six injured, according to WDIV-TV (Channel 4). The shooting took place around 10:20 p.m. in a residential neighborhood west of I-75 and south of Eight Mile near the city's northern border. ...
deadlinedetroit.com
Detroit Shootings at Dope House and Street-Corner Dice Game Leave 3 Dead, 9 Wounded
Two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday within 12 hours and seven miles apart, resulted in three dead and nine wounded, Detroit Police said Sunday. Around 10:45 a.m., three people were wounded and two died died at a shooting at an abandoned residence suspected of being a dope house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot on Detroit's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien tells Deadline Detroit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Black Lives Matter protester seeks additional damages against Detroit police
Detroit — An additional lawsuit has been filed this week by a protester who claims he was injured by Detroit police while peacefully demonstrating with the Black Lives Matter movement during summer 2020. Timothy Hall from Detroit initially filed the lawsuit four months ago in federal court but amended...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit family pushes police for closure of brother’s murder that happened 35 years ago
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 35 years since Detroit man’s murder, family pushes police for closure. It was August 21st. It was a Friday. It rained that day, and...
fox2detroit.com
Quadruple murder suspect found dead in Wayne County Jail while awaiting trial
SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of killing four people in Sumpter Township in 2020 was found dead in his Wayne County Jail cell Saturday morning. Family of the victims said Raymond Bailey was awaiting trial after a court delay this summer. He was charged with the murders of sisters Laura and Sarah Tanner and their cousins, brothers Forrest and Neal Sampson.
Oakland County man arrested with military smoke grenade, stolen pistol in car
An Oakland County man has been arrested after Michigan State Police found a military smoke grenade inside his car during a traffic stop on Detroit’s northwest side Saturday night.
Comments / 2