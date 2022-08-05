Windy City Smokeout kicks off at United Center this weekend

Read on wgntv.com
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer Geer
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
First Summer Float Party on the Chicago River set to take place
CHICAGO — Friends of the Chicago River are set to host their first float party of the summer Sunday, Aug. 14. Tickets are currently on sale until 10 p.m. Thursday, with the event having an attendance cap at 500. According to the non-profit organization’s website, “The Summer Float Party is an unparalleled opportunity to experience […]
Chicago's Morton Salt Building Transformed Into New Music Venue
See who's performing at 'The Salt Shed' this Summer.
Art on theMART 2022 featuring Bud Billiken parade artists
"Billiken" showcases dance groups and marching bands that are in the Bud Billiken parade.
Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate
Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
‘Bigger and better than ever’: Southside’s Bud Billiken Parade marching on despite concerns
CHICAGO — An annual back-to-school tradition will be in full swing this weekend. The Bud Billiken celebrations are set to overtake the streets of the Southside this Saturday. However, following the tragedy in Highland Park, security remains a huge concern. “The Bud Billiken Parade is 93 years old. We...
Tim McGraw and more: Windy City Smokeout at United Center
Outside the United Center, country music reigned supreme when the Windy City Smokeout set up shop for an extended weekend. In addition to the superstar sounds of headliner Tim McGraw, the newly reunited Turnpike Troubadours, the continuously rising Russell Dickerson and the red hot Zach Bryan (amongst many others), there were culinary delights from America’s top barbeque chefs, perfect for pairing with a wide array of brews.
Grab Some Friends For This Smooth Booze Cruise Down The Chicago River
A summer afternoon really can't get much better than some drinks, smooth music, great food, the Chicago skyline, and a cruise down the Chicago river. You can get all that done at the Island Party Hut, a newish spot located on the newly refurbished Chicago Riverwalk. Quick sidebar here. If...
Dave Matthews Tour Bus Dumped 800 Pounds Of Poop On People Taking A Chicago River Cruise 18 Years Ago Today
RIVER NORTH — Monday marks 18 years since a group of people taking a river cruise were hit with poop from Dave Matthews Band’s tour bus. It was the afternoon of Aug. 8. 2004, when people on an architectural boat cruise traveling along the Chicago River got an unwelcome surprise while passing under the Kinzie Street Bridge. The Dave Matthews Band tour bus was driving across the bridge at the same time and someone onboard dumped 800 pounds of human waste on top of the open air cruise’s passengers.
Dean’s Review: ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ musical
CHICAGO — The first official pre-Broadway opening since before the pandemic took place Sunday night!. First a 2003 novel, then a 2006 movie and now a big stage musical — “The Devil Wears Prada” has officially opened in Chicago. The musical is playing through Aug. 21...
Moving to Chicago? These Are the Best Neighborhoods for Students
Chicago is home to many community colleges, online colleges, and universities. With 77 neighborhoods, the city has something for every student. Foodies, sports fans, and nature lovers can all find great options in Chicago. Chicago is a great city for college students. With affordable neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and great food,...
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
Hundreds gather for 40 Plus Double Dutch Club event on South Side
CHICAGO — What began as a way to bring happiness back into a Chicago woman’s life is now a nationwide club. On the South Side of Chicago, more than 600 women from 40 to nearly 90 years young descended on the House of Hope on Saturday to show off their moves. 40 Plus Double Dutch Club […]
Celebrate Svengoolie tomorrow at the Serenity Park at 1:30 PM on August 9th!
Tomorrow is Svengoolie Day in Berwyn! Rich Koz joins the Steve Cochran Show to invite ALL Svengoolie fans to dress in their best and favorite Svengoolie costumes at the Serenity Park at 1:30 PM on August 9th!
Hundreds of boats party in Chicago’s Play Pen for annual party
CHICAGO — Every year hundreds of boats drop anchor in the Play Pen near Nay Pier for the Chicago Scene Boat Party. Ted Widen and his colleagues from AMP will be riding around in a 28-foot-long amphibious boat called AMP. It has four wheels which gives captains a lot of options. The AMP goes up to […]
Chicago Fire FC, Red Stars get weekend wins
CHICAGO – It was a victorious weekend for the two major professional soccer clubs in Chicago, and both victories have aided each team’s rise in their respective standings. In continuing their incredible turnaround, Chicago Fire FC picked up a 3-2 victory over Charlotte FC on the road on Saturday to get somewhere few thought they […]
The Original Rainbow Cone Close to Coming to NW Indiana
The company also hopes to expand to Florida, Arizona, and Texas
As Grocery Bills Skyrocket, Chicagoans Skip Takeout, Cancel Gatherings And Ditch Meat: ‘The Prices Are Concerning’
CHICAGO — Chicagoans are trying to combat rising grocery prices and inflation with gardening, eating out less and strategic purchasing — but many are worried about how long they can keep up. Consumer prices have risen 9.1 percent in the past year — and food prices are up...
‘Devil Wears Prada’ musical is a haute mess
CHICAGO — “You’ve got no style or sense of fashion,” viciously observes the fictional magazine editor Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada.”She’s dressing down her dowdy prospective new assistant, Andy, but that same harsh criticism should be lobbed at the bargain-bin new musical adaptation of the film and Lauren Weisberger’s novel that opened Sunday night in Chicago.2 hours and 30 minutes with one intermission.
Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago
Jill Siar, Community Partnerships Manager at PAWS Chicago. Saturday, September 10, 2022 | Montrose Harbor – Grove 16.
These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show
The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
