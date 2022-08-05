HCSO: Woman dies after being struck in hit-and-run crash in north Harris County

Read on www.khou.com
Mother charged with DWI after crashing into tree with daughter in Cypress area, Pct. 4 says
Officials said the woman's 10-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat, sustained minor injuries. The mother's bond was set at $2,500.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $2.5K for suspected drunk driver accused of striking tree with 10-year-old inside vehicle: Pct. 4
CYPRESS, Texas – A suspected drunk driver was arrested and charged after striking a tree while her 10-year-old daughter was inside of the vehicle Saturday, Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said. Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle that struck a tree in the 21600 block...
Sheriff: Deputies shoot and kill suspect in NW Harris County after chase
HOUSTON — Harris County deputies shot and killed a suspect after a chase and reported drive-by shooting in northwest Harris County early Monday morning. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units were called out to reports of a drive-by shooting on Cora Street, south of West Mount Houston.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run crash in west Houston, according to police. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near the Westheimer Rd. and Hillcroft Ave. intersection. Houston police said the driver was in a black Chevy Impala and collided with the...
City to discuss safety measures after Galveston golf cart crash leaves 4-year-old dead among family
A grandfather, his niece, and his two grandkids were killed after a drunk driver crashed into a golf cart in Galveston, police said.
22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
Click2Houston.com
Woman ambushed, fatally shot after leaving corner store in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman after she left a corner store in southeast Houston Monday. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3738 Faulkner St. around 1:45 a.m. When they arrived at...
Driver dies after car crashes into Eastex Freeway pillar and bursts into flames, HPD says
An HPD officer tried to save the victim from the car that caught on fire after crashing into the freeway pillar, but the driver was found unresponsive.
'Obsession killed him': Family says man killed by deputies after drive-by shooting obsessed over daughter for years
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — New information is coming out about the suspect deputies shot and killed during a chase early Monday morning. The chase began after the man opened fire at the home of a woman he had allegedly been obsessing over for years. Lydia said the man who was killed was Javier Alanis. She said Alanis had gone to school with her daughter since middle school. In high school, she said Alanis became fixated on her.
16-year-old arrested in suspected road rage incident caught on video
HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in connection with a case of suspected road rage where a dumbbell was thrown through the victim’s windshield. The apparent case of road rage happened on July 31 near Tidwell and Hardy Toll Road. Editor's note: KHOU 11 decided to...
87-year-old woman found dead with human bite on her stomach in her northwest Houston home, HPD says
The woman had spinal fractures, bruising, chest injuries not consistent with CPR being performed, and a human bite mark on her stomach, according to detectives.
Man suffers 3rd-degree burns after building fire in north Harris County, officials say
The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to authorities.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged after man found shot to death inside vacant apartment in southwest Houston in April: HPD
HOUSTON – A suspect has been charged nearly four months after a man was found shot to death inside a vacant apartment in southwest Houston on April 12, according to the Houston Police Department. Kwamaine Tarver, 27, was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Robert Travis,...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Woman known as ‘Baby’ lures man to be robbed at hotel along Gulf Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help in tracking down a woman who set up a man to be robbed by two suspects at a hotel along the Gulf Freeway. Footage of the trio was captured on video and released by police.
Family of father killed after 18-wheeler's loose tires strike 2 vehicles hold a balloon release
The husband and father of five children had his life suddenly taken after a tire from an 18-wheeler jumped the center wall and sheared the roof of the vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
Mother charged after 6-year-old found wandering outside apartment complex alone, deputies say
HOUSTON – A mother who allegedly left her 6-year-old child alone was arrested and charged after he was found wandering outside an apartment complex late at night on Saturday, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Kayla Johnson has been charged with child abandonment. Deputies responded to...
Man in critical condition after being shot while picking up money from employer's home, HCSO says
A witness at the scene told investigators that the 30-year-old victim was waiting outside for his boss before the shooting happened.
theleadernews.com
Man killed in single-car crash along 34th Street
A man has died after possibly suffering a medical episode that led to a single-car accident in the Central Northwest neighborhood last week, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Jose Sanchez, according to HPD. A second man who was in the car alongside...
Click2Houston.com
Woman charged in shootings of 2 sisters at SE Houston apartment complex in July, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a woman they said shot two sisters during an argument at an apartment complex in southeast Houston in July. The suspect, Melanie Bazan, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in...
cw39.com
Fire to North Houston store leaves heavy damage, but no injuries
HOUSTON (CW39) — A store near Airline Drive and Parker Road caught fire Sunday night after fire officials say someone left a candle burning inside. That call went out to 6404 Airline around 10:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a heavy blaze coming from the building. Thankfully the...
