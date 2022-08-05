Sewer district continues to curtail new connections due to capacity issues

Read on www.eastidahonews.com
New well and pump station to provide water for residents and will be home to a park
AMMON — A new well and pump station that’s being built in Ammon will not only serve the water needs of residents, but it will also provide the community with a brand new park, which will include a pickleball court. On a tour with EastIdahoNews.com, Riley Bradshaw, the...
Idaho Falls City Council meets to find solution to homelessness in area
The Idaho Falls City Council is working to find a better solution for homelessness in the area. The post Idaho Falls City Council meets to find solution to homelessness in area appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls lowers levy rate but property taxes still expected to rise
Idaho Falls city officials are anticipating a levy reduction from last year as a result of the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget but a nearly $2 billion increase of property valuation from the county is expected to increase property taxes. The city’s levy rate is decreasing by 21% from last...
Chip sealing begins on these Idaho Falls roads starting Sunday, Aug. 7
IDAHO FALLS — HK Contractors will begin chip sealing, brooming, and fog coating city streets over the next month. The work begins on Sunday, Aug. 7. The anticipated project duration is 30 days, barring unforeseen conditions. To avoid windshield damage, please reduce speeds. Obey posted traffic control signage and...
Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race starts this Friday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Rotary Club will host the 31st annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race this weekend. Pre-race activities begin Friday, Aug. 12. Classic car enthusiasts, Friday’s events are for you. Bring your classic or custom car, truck or motorcycle and join them...
Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
Why you didn’t see the Junior Posse at the War Bonnet rodeo this year
IDAHO FALLS – Those who attended the War Bonnet Rodeo in Idaho Falls may have noticed something was missing from this year’s event. The Bonneville County Junior Posse has been an integral part of the rodeo’s kickoff event and performance line-up since 2017, but earlier this year the city of Idaho Falls opted to discontinue the program.
Frustration boils over during City Council meeting; councilwomen respond to recall petition
POCATELLO — Tensions approached boiling points multiple times during Thursday’s Pocatello City Council meeting. By the time the meeting was adjourned, Councilman Roger Bray had been censured, Councilwoman Claudia Ortega had already left council chambers and several members of the audience were trying to calm others down. A...
City weighing options for condemned water slide at Ross Park
POCATELLO — After three seasons of the water slide at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex sitting dormant for safety concerns, the Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department is still working on a plan to fund its replacement. The water slide at Ross Park was condemned in 2020 for safety issues with its worn wooden steps. John Banks, Pocatello parks and recreation director, said since then the city has been actively working to replace the structure. ...
A different kind of creditor?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
Little appoints wife of deceased eastern Idaho lawmaker to Senate seat
POCATELLO — Governor Brad Little announced Friday the appointment of Eva Nye to the District 29 Senate seat vacated by her late husband, Senator Mark Nye. A Pocatello resident, Nye is a former Pocatello City Council member who served the community for 14 years. She is a registered Democrat whose public service includes acting as a substitute legislator for District 29 Representatives Elaine Smith and Chris Abernathy. Nye is also involved with the Idaho State Civic Symphony, JRM Foundation and the League of Women Voters.
Motorcyclist airlifted after accident
About 30 emergency responders teamed up to help a motorcyclist out of the backcountry after an accident. The post Motorcyclist airlifted after accident appeared first on Local News 8.
Juan Yanez Sr.
Juan Antonio Yañez, Sr., 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 2, 2022, at the University of Utah Medical Center. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Coltman Ward, 12448 North 5th East, with Bishop Jay Schwieder officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 S. Ammon Road, and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church.
Gerardo V Islas
Gerardo V Islas, 20, of Idaho Falls, passed away on August 2, 2022, at MCB Camp Pendleton in California. Funeral services are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Complex to be named in honor of east Idaho sheriff killed on duty 50 years ago
RIGBY – Howard Shaffer was Idaho’s longest serving sheriff when he was killed on March 25, 1972. Shaffer, who was first elected Jefferson County Sheriff in 1950, was on duty when he was hit by an oncoming train at the Lincoln railroad crossing off Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. To this day, no one knows for sure what he was doing.
UPDATE: Missing local man found dead in Teton County
TETONIA — Tetonia resident Mitch Smaellie remains missing Friday afternoon as the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Search and Rescue and a host of family and friends continue the search for the 66-year-old man. According to the sheriff’s office, Smaellie was last seen in Tetonia at 11...
Heidi Joan Nelson
Heidi Joan Daw Nelson, 51, of Huntington Beach, California, passed away on August 6, 2022, at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California. Funeral services are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Motorcyclist rescued by emergency responders after crash in difficult terrain
IDAHO FALLS — A motorcyclist was rescued by search and rescue crews Saturday and airlifted by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. in the Little Burns Creek area between Ririe and Swan Valley, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Josh Fielding. The crash was about five miles back on an expert trail, Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com.
Keston Newman
Keston Lane Newman, 18, of Monteview, Idaho, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, doing what he loved, dirt biking, in St. Anthony, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Terreton Stake Center, 1297 E. 1500 N., Terreton, ID 83450. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the church. Interment will follow at the West Jefferson Memorial Cemetery.
5 people in 1 car hospitalized after crash on U.S. Highway 20
ASHTON — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 364 in Fremont County. The crash occurred at around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Police reports show the driver of a Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound, crossed the center line...
