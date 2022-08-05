ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne City Championship tees off at Autumn Ridge

By Glenn Marini
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rory Ransburg won the Fort Wayne Golf Association Men’s City Championship last summer by two strokes over Joe Hayden, making him the man to beat the 2022 event teed off on Friday at Autumn Ridge Golf Club.

Friday’s round marked the first off three, with the tourney set to wrap up on Sunday.

Ransburg’s shot 11 under par last year as the Kendallville native claimed the city crown at Brookwood Golf Course.

