Delray Beach breaks ground on new affordable housing

What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
Palm Beach County's newest school ready to welcome students
We are two days away from a new school year and hundreds of students on Wednesday will walk through the doors of a brand new Palm Beach County elementary school for the first time.
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach student-athletes plant trees in first phase of project
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Student-athletes at Atlantic Community High School are using their green thumbs to plant hundreds of trees around campus. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. About 20 trees were planted at the school Monday — and it's only the...
Water May Taste Weird In Boynton Beach Later This Week
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Water for City of Boynton Beach residents may taste a bit off starting Wednesday, as the City is preparing to flush water lines with chlorine. We stress this is the City of Boynton Beach water system. If your address […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Brighton Beach Bagel Delray Beach Cited By Health Inspector
Food Worker With Uncovered Beard… Lobster Meat In Walk-In Cooler… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Brighton Beach Bagel and Bakery located at 14587 South Military Trail received five intermediate violations during an inspection on August 2nd. The inspector from the Florida Department of Business […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
Rising Rent? Coral Springs Launches New Program
The City of Coral Springs is taking action against the rising rents outpacing residents’ incomes. With the commission’s okay, city staff has been asked to look for solutions to the dramatic increase in rising residential rental costs. Presenting a plan to reallocate more than $1 million of federal...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Construction Home just Minutes from Incredible Beaches in Boca Raton hits The Market at $18,995,000
The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning new contemporary residence was masterfully created to capture the most mesmerizing views of the Intracoastal waterway is now available for sale. This home located at 2909 Spanish River Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Roberts (Phone: 561-368-8200) & Kelly Brooks (Phone: 561-255-2558) at Sanctuary Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
Back to school in Palm Beach County by the numbers: Teachers, meals, bus stops, calendar
As students go back to school Wednesday in Palm Beach County, they won't be alone. Nearly 23,000 employees, including teachers, bus drivers, student support staff, maintenance technicians, nurses and food service staff members will join them. Palm Beach County School District leaders often refer to the district as the county's...
Click10.com
30 violations found inside South Florida Chick-fil-A
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut...
Police ID man, 67, struck, killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH — For the second time in five days, a man has been struck and killed by a Brightline train. Rodney Bondanella, 67, walked around the crossing gates at MLK Boulevard and was struck by a train at about 2 p.m. Sunday, a Boynton Beach police spokesman said. The train, travelling at...
850wftl.com
Palm Beach County schools let back in this week- Things to know
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- The 2022-23 school year officially begins for Palm Beach County students and teachers this Wednesday, August 10th. Concerns over teacher and school bus driver shortages loom, however district officials say all bus routes will be covered by the start of the school year. Palm Beach school...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County School District police chief says communication is key to safe schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In her first year as the Palm Beach County School District Chief of Police, Chief Sarah Mooney says she's ready. Mooney, a long-time police officer and former West Palm Beach Police Chief, was sworn in back in May as the new chief of the school district of Palm Beach County's police department — a big job with lots of challenges.
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County elementary schools receive 21K backpacks filled with school supplies
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A nonprofit in Palm Beach County is making sure that there are no children that go without school supplies for the upcoming year. With the beginning of the school year days away and the sales tax holiday over, the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County is working to bring in essentials.
Kings Point Resident Cuffed, Jailed By PBSO
Fourth Arrest, According To Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s another arrest for another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach. Edwin Hall of Brittany G was taken into custody in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
tamaractalk.com
Broward County Hosts Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Job Fair
Careers are about to take flight at FLA Live Arena. Broward County will host the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Job Fair at the arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The fair, which seeks to fill an unspecified number of airport and aviation jobs, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
cw34.com
'Facial Specialist' arrested for practicing nursing without a license in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is facing charges of practicing nursing without a license when one of her patients needed medical treatment, after she removed their stiches. Pembroke Pines police say the Florida Department of Health got a complaint about an unlicensed person practicing without a license.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County nonprofits fighting hunger during and after school
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As school starts back up, the rush of students getting food in the cafeteria begins again. But feeding students isn't just something that happens in between classes and at lunch, it's an all-day process. "Kids are more susceptible to learn when they have full...
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FL
El Mirasol designed by Addison MiznerUnknown photographer Public domain. I have heard a lot of ghost stories not only since moving to Orlando about a year ago but all over the country and the world. Everywhere I've been, there are always stories. And none of them are cute. Ghost stories are usually gruesome, sad, and scary. But let me tell you when I ran across this one, the first thing I said was, "awwww," and you might, too.
