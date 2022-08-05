ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Willow

Don’t let her wild looks fool you – this girl is as sweet as they come! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Willow, a little under 2 years old Siberian Husky and Alaskan Malamute mix from Boise, Idaho. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, de-wormed, current on flea and tick meds, and micro-chipped. Willow does well with other dogs but needs a home without cats (or chickens).
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Dog days: High prices, shortages hit pets and owners in Idaho and elsewhere

Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications. Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages. Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat...
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Colonoscopies now recommended to age groups 45-49

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Growing older, coloscopies are something many people look forward to, but not with excitement. And generally, it's not something people have had to deal with till their 50s, but now people in their mid-40s are being recommended for the procedure. 45 is now the new 50...
MERIDIAN, ID
107.9 LITE FM

4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho

There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
eastidahonews.com

Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history

MOUNTAIN HOME (KIVI) — It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice. In late July, Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures took Paul Newman and John Schafer to CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River south of Mountain Home.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire

BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!

You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Post Register

Police looking for Boise River bridge jumper who injured rafters

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A man and a child were taken to the hospital over the weekend after someone did a backflip off a bridge over the Boise River and landed on a raft, injuring the two. Boise Police says the incident went down near the Baybrook Bridge. A...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idahoans Are Absolutely Losing Their Minds Over a Facebook Post

The internet is a beautiful, magical and strange place. So much can be found on the internet: an abundance of information, connectivity with people near and far, and (unfortunately) a fair amount of drama and conflict between users. We’re not sure if it’s the anonymity of being behind a keyboard...
Post Register

Low water flows in Boise River producing obstacles for floaters

Low flows in the Boise River are presenting certain obstacles to floaters that they likely have not seen this year. For most of this summer, the river has churned at about 1,300 cubic feet per second (CFS), but readings show that at Glenwood Bridge it's only flowing at 754 CFS (on Aug 7), nearly 550 CFS lower than this summers' normal flow.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Teen who drowned in Lucky Peak identified

Bobby Sichulailuck, 16, from Boise, disappeared into the lake on July 18 after falling off a Jet Ski. His body was recovered about two weeks later.
103.5 KISSFM

Horror Movie That Takes Place in Boise is Now Streaming

Alright, so right off the bat, I'll tell you that this movie will only serve two purposes if you're living in Boise. The first is it's original purpose, which is to scare you because that's what horror movies exist for. The second purpose it can serve is to make you laugh at the way the Old Idaho Penitentiary is portrayed in the 2021 film 'Paranormal Prison' which is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police searching for missing 78-year-old man

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing and vulnerable 78-year-old man named John. In a Twitter post, Boise Police said John was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m., walking on the 9000 block of West Cory Lane in Boise. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue jeans.
BOISE, ID

