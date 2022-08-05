Texan sentenced to 25 years for virus-era attack on Asians

Read on wtop.com
Related
WTOP
DC area trails national average for equity-rich homeowners
Home values have risen for 124 consecutive months — more than 10 years — and the gains have accelerated in recent years. That, and keeping up with monthly mortgage payments, has put a lot of wealth on paper for homeowners. A record 48.1% of homeowners with a mortgage...
WTOP
1 dead after US Coast Guard, boat collide in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a Puerto Rico fishing boat collided Monday in an incident that killed one person and injured another, officials said. The accident occurred in the early afternoon near the north coastal town of Dorado, according to a U.S....
WTOP
Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
WTOP
Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Argument leads to 2 arrests in DC
An argument leads one man to get in a vehicle and strike the other. In turn, the man who was struck stabbed the driver, D.C. police said. According to police, Kenneth Brown, 52, of Northwest, was the driver who intentionally hit Michael Makell, 51, of Northeast, on Saturday afternoon. Makell then stabbed Brown, police said.
WTOP
DC police identify teen whose body was found in the Potomac River
D.C. Police have identified the teenager whose body was recovered from the Potomac River early Friday morning. Ceph Christie, 17, of Northeast D.C., was recovered after witnesses said he was attempting to swim to a loose, small boat before disappearing. The incident happened near Thompson’s Boat House. D.C. Fire,...
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
WTOP
DC’s Funk Parade returns in-person and for a good cause
After a short time away, the eighth annual D.C. Funk Parade returned in person Saturday, bringing the funk back to U Street. The Funk Parade and concert series featured several stages, along with stops at the African American Civil War Memorial and the Reeves Center. Various genres from funk, hip-hop...
WTOP
Delaware man arrested after ramming police vehicles
DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say they arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as he tried to flee. Delaware State News reported that the arrest was made Friday in the parking lot of Bally’s Resort...
WTOP
2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools
RICHMOND, Va. — Two Richmond-area historically Black universities are planning to build college partnership laboratory schools. Details on plans by Virginia State University in Ettrick and Virginia Union University in Richmond are scant. Leaders at the two universities can’t say where the schools will be built, how many students...
WTOP
1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say
Prince George’s County Police said that one man was killed in a fatal parking lot shooting in Coral Hills, Maryland, near the District’s border. Police said it happened after 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue. Officers said they found an adult male suffering from a...
Comments / 0