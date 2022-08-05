Commonwealth Games: Marfa Ekimova, 17, wins England's first ever rhythmic gymnastics gold

After breaking into the top 15 of the ATP rankings, Taylor Fritz is looking for more success at this month’s US Open. After a gut-wrenching five-set loss to Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals at this year’s Wimbledon, the 24-year-old is hoping to become the first American man to win a grand slam singles title since Andy Roddick in 2003.

