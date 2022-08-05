Vote for the Browns’ next field design

BEREA , Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland B r owns want to put your vision in the middle of the action.

This week, the Browns unveiled four different options being considered for this season’s field design.

Two of the options feature Browns helmets with either white or orange letters in the endzone.

The others feature the team’s alternate “elf” logo mid-field, also with either color at the ends of the field.

Fans can go online to vote through August 27, 2022. To see the designs and vote, click here .

