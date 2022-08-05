Vinland Saga Reveal Huge Details The Newest Character of Season Two

The team behind Jujutsu Kaisen's anime has been hard at work for the second season of the anime releasing next year, and a special promo has been released to not only hype the new episodes but reflect on how far the anime has come already! Gege Akutami's original manga series was already successful in its own right, but things exploded into a whole new level following the successful release of the anime's first season. This success was then followed up with a new feature film, and now fans are ready to see what's on the way next with the second season coming next year.

COMICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO