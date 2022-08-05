This Is South Carolina's Best College Town

Photo: Getty Images

South Carolina is home to many fantastic universities that each offer students a different college experience, from small-town liberal arts schools to competitive academic universities in the heart of one of the country's biggest cities.

Far & Wide searched small cities around the country to find the best college town in each state, including this popular school destination in South Carolina. To determine the list, the site used data from publications like USA Today , College Ranker, Best College Reviews and Best Value Schools.

According to the report, Beaufort was named the best college town in the state. The University of South Carolina has a location in this small town just off the coast.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the best college town in South Carolina:

"Just shy of picturesque vacation destination Hilton Head Island, Beaufort enjoys the same laidback, Palmetto-lined communities with warmer-than-average temperatures in the winter to make up for any hot and humid days that summer may bring.

The University of South Carolina's Beaufort location is ranked high amongst schools. And if you keep your eyes open, you'll spot scenes from the movie Forrest Gump , shot here. This small town is home to less than 15,000 residents, so prepare to enjoy Southern Hospitality at its finest."

