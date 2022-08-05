Customers line up to save on Missouri tax-free weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Families are saving some big bucks this weekend as they get their kids ready to head back to school.
It’s the start of Missouri’s sales tax holiday , which runs Aug. 5-7.
At Missouri retailers, you can shop tax-free for things like school supplies, computers, computer equipment and clothing.
There was a long line Friday outside the Apple store on the Country Club Plaza. Many of the shoppers were planning to buy a computer or laptop tax free.
There will be no city, county or state sales tax at the Apple store as long as the computer doesn’t cost more than $1,500.
That’s good news for college students like Cierra Smith.
“We were going to go last weekend, but we were like, we might as well wait until tax-free weekend,” Smith said. “So we’ve been waiting.”
Virtually anything used by students in a classroom is likely to be exempt from state sales taxes this weekend in Missouri.
You do not need to be a student or live in Missouri to have your purchase qualify for the sales tax exemption.
There are limits on how much you can spend tax free.
In addition to the $1,500 computer limit, clothing has to cost $100 or less to qualify. And school supplies can’t exceed $50 per purchase.
