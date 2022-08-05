ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers to pay tribute to Vin Scully before Friday night’s game

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2neEqL_0h6LgtaT00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay tribute to Vin Scully before tonight's game, their first at Dodger Stadium since their beloved legendary broadcaster's death Tuesday at the age of 94.

Fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. for the 7:10 p.m. game against the San Diego Padres.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

A sellout is expected but a limited amount of tickets remained available late Thursday afternoon, a team spokesman told City News Service.

The tribute will be broadcast by SportsNet LA.

Fans will also have the opportunity to pay their respects to Scully at various locations throughout Dodger Stadium. Behind the Vin Scully Press Box, which was named after the Dodger icon in 2001, the "I'll Miss You" banner from his last game at Dodger Stadium will be on display.

A new tribute to Scully will be added to the display case in the Dodger Stadium lobby. Miniature versions of Scully's microphone from the Dodgers' Ring of Honor will be placed on any existing Scully displays at Dodger Stadium, with fans encouraged to stop for a moment whenever they pass one of those icons to read about Scully's life and legacy.

Scully's World Series rings will go on display Aug. 19.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking

Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking. Yasiel Puig, who shot to stardom during his time on the Los Angeles Dodgers, shared a moving tribute to Vin Scully, who died this week. Like many players, past and present, Scully had an impact on their careers and they shared their thoughts on the baseball icon. But Puig took it to a new level when he shared his tribute on Saturday afternoon.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Rookie Phenom Has High Praise for LA Top Pitching Prospect

Dodgers fans are likely more familiar with the name “Julio Rodriguez” following the rookie’s impressive display during last month’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The All-Star rookie for the Mariners has been taking the league by storm this season. While his numbers aren’t eye-popping, he’s quickly becoming a thing of legend around Seattle. So much so that when you say Julio in the great northeast, people know exactly who you’re talking about.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Ryan Pepiot Likely To Replace Clayton Kershaw In Dodgers Rotation

The Los Angeles Dodgers own a commanding lead in the National League West and look primed to clinch the division, but their quest to the finish line became a little more difficult, and not just because of the San Diego Padres’ aggressive trade deadline. On Friday, the Dodgers placed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Stadium#Sportsnet La#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Diego Padres#Knx News 97 1 Fm#City News Service
FanSided

Padres next addition after Juan Soto trade is coming soon

The San Diego Padres already got Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Brandon Carpenter at the trade deadline. Yet, there are reinforcements on the way. The San Diego Padres had a mission at the trade deadline, and that was to drastically improve their roster. They did just that, acquiring closer Josh Hader, utility man Brandon Drury, first baseman Josh Bell, and superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Just when you thought the Padres could not get in any better shape, one player is nearing his return.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy