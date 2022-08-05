ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Gallery: Thursday’s incredible sunset

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UpyX_0h6LggMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QtQGr_0h6LggMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18o0JC_0h6LggMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xkKF_0h6LggMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Eutq_0h6LggMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C0yl2_0h6LggMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D83Gv_0h6LggMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REUSG_0h6LggMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WjcKE_0h6LggMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EC0LS_0h6LggMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3e5D_0h6LggMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zutB_0h6LggMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqfCr_0h6LggMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HdqbS_0h6LggMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wnLm_0h6LggMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPO1B_0h6LggMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lT9PY_0h6LggMG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGH2L_0h6LggMG00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – One of the definite perks of living in the Borderland are the sunsets that Mother Nature paints for us to enjoy.

Thursday, August 4 was no exception as the beauty of nature was on display for all to enjoy.

Viewers from around the region took note and sent us their views of the stunning, colorful sunset.

To submit your photos, send them to news@ktsm.com

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Senior citizens embrace National Pickleball Day across the borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s National Pickleball Day and if you didn’t know it has been named the fastest growing sport in the U.S. Hundreds of El Pasoans are playing pickleball in the Sun City, especially those young at heart senior citizens across the borderland.  El Paso Pickleball is making its mark in the […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

What Are The Coolest Hotels in the US? Two Are Outside El Paso

When you stay at a hotel, you want to make sure it's nice & it's affordable. Sometimes you want to stay at one, just for it's sheer unique design. If I was going to mention some of the coolest El Paso hotels, I'd throw in the Wyndham Hotel, the Hotel Indigo, the Gardner Hotel, & the De Soto Hotel (R.I.P.).
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body recovered from a canal in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found in a canal, according to Las Cruces police Department. The body was reportedly found in a canal, close to the intersection of Lohman Ave. and Del Monte St. Police officers where the ones recovering the body. No other information has been provided. This is a developing […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso philanthropist dies

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has died. Isha Rogers Santamaria confirmed her sister's death in a Facebook post. Rogers was an El Paso native, daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Johnathan Rogers, who was a former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank. Her impact in the Borderland goes far The post El Paso philanthropist dies appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Sunset, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
Friona, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Breathtaking El Paso Sunrise and Sunset Photos Subject of New Museum Exhibit

Borderland sunrise and sunset photos taken by locals is the focus of the newest rotating exhibition at the El Paso Museum of History. Whether it’s the sun majestically rising over the Franklins or slowly setting behind the desert horizon, we’re treated to stunning sunrises and sunsets that leaves many of us in awe and reaching for our phone pretty much on the daily.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#The Apple App Store#Republicans#Democrats#El Paso Children#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KVIA ABC-7

Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A slow-moving rainstorm flooded streets in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The storm showed signs of weakening as it moved southwest at 2 miles per hour. Roadways affected included N. Alameda, Spruce, I-25, N. Valley and Elks Drive. Share your weather pics here. The post Afternoon downpour hits Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Why El Paso gas stations were out of gas over the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gas stations around El Paso had “out of service” signs on their pumps over the weekend. A local refinery in El Paso says they had to shut down a fuel terminal due to repairs last week. “Due to necessary repairs to instrumentation at the fuels terminal adjacent to Marathon Petroleum’s […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
KTSM

Tax free weekend underway in El Paso, Las Cruces

Everything back to school related from shoes, backpacks, and clothing will be tax free all weekend starting august 5th and ending Sunday August 7th. According to David Gest, a spokesperson for The outlet shoppes at El Paso in addition to the tax free weekend there will be additional deals. “We have up to 70 percent […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A jackknifed semi-truck resulted in a major traffic delay on the I-10 eastbound lanes. According to emergency reports, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. The semi-trailer jackknifed and hit the barrier, according to officials. The crash involved a vehicle and a semi-trailer. No injuries have been reported. All lanes have been The post Jackknifed semi-truck leads to major backup in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
KTSM

EPPD: House parties are a ‘perfect storm for violence’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) has issued a warning to people considering attending “house parties” or “mansion parties” that are promoted on social media. EPPD call these parties a “perfect storm for violence.” Numerous shootings and stabbings have happened at these parties, including some that have turned out to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating possible assault near Sunland Park Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police continue to investigate what occurred prior to an injured patient arriving at University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 5 p.m. when the patient arrived at University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Authorities believe the victim was involved in an incident near Sunland Park […]
EL PASO, TX
NewsTalk 1290

El Paso’s Sunset 3 Years Apart: A Message then, A Message Now

It has been said that El Paso has some of the BEST sunsets. Who says this? El Pasoans of course, but after Thursday night's sunset it’s not a biased opinion. It’s a fact!. I was driving to take my son to his dad’s house a few minutes after 8 o’clock and I caught a glimpse of El Paso’s sky looking like it was on fire!
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy