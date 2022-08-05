ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jamie Foxx on ‘Day Shift’ with Dave Franco and his return to stand-up comedy

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7fBH_0h6Lgdi500

Action meets comedy in J.J. Perry ’s directorial-debut Day Shift . Starring Jamie Foxx alongside Dave Franco , the upcoming film arrives on Netflix August 12.

LISTEN NOW: Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco chat with The Big Tigger Morning Show

Ahead of the Day Shift release, the co-stars sat down with Audacy’s Big Tigger and Shamea Morton to discuss the anticipated movie as well as their future endeavors. “This is a special movie. For one I get a chance to work with a young man that I’ve been clockin’ for a long time,” Foxx tells The Big Tigger Morning Show . “…When we were talking about who should be opposite me in the film, I said this character Seth has to be Dave Franco. I said 'I won’t even do the movie if Franco wasn't in it’,” he continued.

“Truthfully, obviously the feeling is so beyond mutual,” Franco expressed. “I’ve really been such a huge fan for so long. [Jamie Foxx] he’s one of these actors who’s so giving and he recognizes that for a movie to be good everybody’s got to be good. He really builds everyone up around him and as an actor when you have a safe space, you do your best work.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W16pv_0h6Lgdi500
Dave Franco, Kandi Buruss, and Jamie Foxx at the Netflix's 'Day Shift' Atlanta Screening Photo credit Getty Images

Also starring Snoop Dogg , Day Shift is a lighthearted yet stunt-filled movie that centers pool cleaners who double as vampire hunters. Filmed in Atlanta, the cast worked with a highly skilled stunt team to perform their own stunts. Moreover, the film’s director previously orchestrated stunts for the Fast and The Furious and John Wick franchises. “This was the first time I really got crazy, where I really got into it,” said Foxx, adding that he wasn’t too fond of performing stunts in earlier films.

Over the years, Foxx has become a bona fide movie star, with several awards including an Oscar, Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Conversely, the 54-year-old entertainer revealed that he’s returning to stand-up comedy soon. “I’m going back out," said Foxx “I never really left doing stand-up. I’m always doing stand-up just not efficiently. But I've been just testing the waters and [doing] impersonations…” Interestingly, Foxx says his top impersonations at the moment are Donald Trump , Chris Rock , Floyd Mayweather and JAY-Z . “I’m going to the [comedy] clubs that I started out at. So it will be up close. Up close I kill em’... I’m going to have some real material. It’s going to be fun.”

Foxx actually began doing stand-up comedy in the third grade. At the time, his teacher and grandmother brokered a deal where he could do stand-up for five minutes on Fridays after school. When it comes to today’s culture, he feels as though comedy and entertainment is the last thing we’ve got and we shouldn't police ourselves.

Check out the full interview on The Big Tigger Morning Show above.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Dave Franco
Person
Donald Trump
RadarOnline

Chris Rock 'Ready To Meet' With Will Smith After Oscars Slap Drama — With One Catch

Chris Rock is "ready" to sit down with Will Smith after the Oscars slap heard 'round the world, Radar has exclusively learned.However, there is one stipulation.Sources told RadarOnline.com that Rock has agreed to meet with Smith ONLY if the King Richard actor promises to never talk about what is said at the meeting."Chris is a good guy. Like everyone that saw Will's apology, he had mixed feelings," insiders said about the video that Smith shared addressing the incident that took place while Rock served as host at the 2022 Academy Awards in March. "Part of him felt sorry for Will...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Priscilla Presley says ex-husband Elvis wasn't racist: 'He loved being around Black musicians'

Priscilla Presley disputed the popular narrative that her late ex-husband Elvis was racist, citing his friendship and admiration for Black musicians. Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler — depicting the late King of Rock and Roll's harmonious ties with Black musicians like B.B. King and as someone deeply moved by the Civil Rights Movement — has re-shined a light on Elvis' complicated relationships with Black musicians (revered producer Quincy Jones once called him a "racist mother—") and allegations of cultural appropriation and exploitation.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why

Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Clubs#Film Star#Atlanta Screening Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Jada Pushed Will to Apologize to Chris Despite Him ‘Never Wanting to’—He Hoped It Would ‘Die Down’

Click here to read the full article. Advice from his wife. Jada Pinkett asked Will Smith to apologize to Chris Rock after seeing her husband “in hell” over the controversy that won’t seem to “die down.” A source told Us Weekly on August 1, 2022, that Jada—who has been married to Will since 1997—was the one who convinced The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum to publicly apologize to Chris for striking him on live television at the 94th annual Academy Awards in March 2022. “Jada has also been pushing Will to apologize because it has become this really dark cloud over...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Chris Rock addresses Oscars slap: "I am not a victim"

In his most direct response yet, Chris Rock addressed the now-infamous Will Smith slap during a recent comedy show at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J. The comedian is currently touring the country alongside Kevin Hart. Rock said he is not a victim, but joked that it hurt getting slapped by Smith on the Oscar stage.
HOLMDEL, NJ
BET

Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu Of Stealing His Story And Not Paying Him For Its New Biopic ‘Mike’

Mike Tyson took another swing at Hulu, accusing the streaming giant of stealing his life story without paying him for its limited series about his life and career. “Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life,” Tyson, 56, said in an Instagram post on Saturday (Aug. 6). “It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a [n-word] they can sell on the auction block.”
CELEBRITIES
Margaret Minnicks

Tyler Perry shares his journey from homelessness to being a billionaire in the upcoming issue of AARP The Magazine

Tyler Perry on cover of AARP The MagazineSource: AARP The Magazine. Tyler Perry is a well-known celebrity now, but he has not always been that way. He tells about his journey from homelessness to becoming a writer, actor, playwright, producer, studio owner, and philanthropist exclusively in the upcoming issue of AARP The Magazine. During the interview, Perry not only reveals how he rose to success, but he also revealed how he helped others along their journeys.
Audacy

Audacy

62K+
Followers
57K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy