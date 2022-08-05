ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jane Fonda is the ultimate ‘coastal grandma’ in hilarious Jimmy Fallon parody video

By Johnny Lopez
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZppg_0h6LgYFK00

The “coastal grandmother” trend now has its official anthem.

The “coastal grandmother” aesthetic is inspired by Nancy Meyers films like “Something’s Gotta Give” and “It’s Complicated” which showcased affluent women sporting chic outfits in neutral colors inside enviable seaside homes.

Earlier this week on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon enlisted Hollywood legend Jane Fonda to create a hysterical music video that parodies the “coastal grandma” viral summer style.

In the clip, Fallon is decked out in a ‘90s-inspired look featuring a wavy shag hairstyle, white leather jacket and baggy pants as he croons about his love for the older lady beachy movement.

"You don't know what your vibe is doing to me," Fallon sings. "It's like all your cool comes naturally, tell me what you call this, I'm in agony."

The lyrics continue to describe qualities of the CG lifestyle, which Fonda simultaneously acts out in perfect synchronicity.

"Your gardening gloves just drive me crazy, only you could wear 18 shades of beige and navy,” Fallon continues. “Open concept kitchen, sensible shoes, divorce your husband, then binge 'The View.'"

The funny clip ends with Fonda looking through her pocketbook and asking, “Anybody need a Tums?”

The CG trend was coined by social media influencer Lex Nicoleta after sharing a viral TikTok in March. Despite its name, Nicoleta said “you don't have to be a grandmother to be a 'coastal grandmother'. It's for anyone and everyone."

It’s a coastal grandmother world, so break out your Banana Republic best and get into it!

LISTEN on the Audacy App Sign Up and Follow Audacy Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

Jane Fonda, 84, confesses feelings on her plastic surgery experience, plus more news

Jane Fonda admits she's 'not proud' of her past plastic surgery. It's been 40 years since Jane Fonda released her first exercise tape and at 84, she's still inspiring people to get fit for all the right reasons — and Jane's quick to admit she's changed her own looks for some of the wrong ones Speaking to Vogue about her new H&M Move campaign and aging in a new interview, the "Barbarella" star admits she's "not proud" of having had plastic surgery in the past. "What matters isn't age, isn't that chronological number. What matters is your health," she explains. Though she admits she's been able to afford "the things that help make you continue to look young," she also points out that "we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible." Reflecting on her own plastic surgery experience, Jane continues: "I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact … Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, OK, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it." Rather than take that risk, Jane focuses on the basics when it comes to looking great. "I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that," she tells the outlet. "But I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Nancy Meyers
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Jimmy Fallon
DoYouRemember?

Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer

The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Tease Daughter Lola’s Upcoming Debut Single ‘Paranoia Silverlining’: ‘6 Days’ Until It’s Out

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Making her mark! Lola Consuelos, the only daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, is ready to step into the spotlight — and her parents couldn’t be prouder. “@theyoungestyung 6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA’S FIRST SINGLE IS OUT ❤️,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 51, captioned a Wednesday, August 3, Instagram Story post of Lola, […]
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Fans Sounding Off on Kelly Ripa Over Ryan Seacrest Treatment on Show

When it comes to hosting a morning talk show, there appears to be no duo better than Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Throughout their time together, both Ripa and Seacrest have proven their personalities work well together as they laugh and discuss a wide range of issues. But recently, fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan noticed that when it comes to the dynamic duo, Ripa seems to be short with Seacrest, often cutting him off during a story or statement. Upset about the supposed mistreatment, fans are calling for the American Idol host to address the issue before it gets worse.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?

While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Grandma#Parody#Tiktok
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan Gushes Over Wife & ‘Love’ Keely Shaye On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Bronson observed his 21st wedding anniversary with Keely Shaye Smith with a sweet throwback photo to the day he said, “I Do.” Pierce, 69, shared a picture of him and Keely, 58, from their wedding, along with a heartfelt message. “Happy Anniversary, my love Keely,” the GoldenEye star wrote on Aug. 5. “We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could [do] it all again.”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Costars Reunited Through the Years

Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay

Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Ever After' Turns 24: Melanie Lynskey Recalls 'Wonderful' On-Set Moments, Including Drew Barrymore DJing (Exc

It's been 24 years since Melanie Lynskey starred as Jacqueline​ in Ever After: A Cinderella Story, but the 45-year-old actress still has fond memories of the fun she had on -- and off -- set with co-stars Drew Barrymore and Anjelica Huston. ET spoke with Lynskey ahead of the movie's anniversary and she reflected on the magical time she had filming it.
MOVIES
Yardbarker

The best Jack Nicholson roles of all time

The versatility that Jack Nicholson has shown during his legendary acting career has been one of the highlights of his entertainment legacy. Sometimes, he can be a little scary; other times, his underrated wit leads the way. Regardless, no male actor has received more Academy Award nominations than Nicholson's 12.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Inside The Shocking Secrets & Romantic Rendezvous Hidden Within Marilyn Monroe's 'Little Red Diary'

America’s troubled sex symbol drew a target on her own beautiful back! Marilyn Monroe knew too many shocking secrets about too many powerful and dangerous people – and had a bad habit of writing them down in a “little red diary.”President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert, top mobster Sam “Momo” Giancana, Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, and a Hollywood who’s who all had good reason to get nervous when the dangerous dish threatened to go public – and all had good reasons for wanting her luscious lips zipped at any cost. Hollywood insiders weren’t surprised when she turned up naked...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

62K+
Followers
57K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy