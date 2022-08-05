Jane Fonda is the ultimate ‘coastal grandma’ in hilarious Jimmy Fallon parody video

The “coastal grandmother” trend now has its official anthem.

The “coastal grandmother” aesthetic is inspired by Nancy Meyers films like “Something’s Gotta Give” and “It’s Complicated” which showcased affluent women sporting chic outfits in neutral colors inside enviable seaside homes.

Earlier this week on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon enlisted Hollywood legend Jane Fonda to create a hysterical music video that parodies the “coastal grandma” viral summer style.

In the clip, Fallon is decked out in a ‘90s-inspired look featuring a wavy shag hairstyle, white leather jacket and baggy pants as he croons about his love for the older lady beachy movement.

"You don't know what your vibe is doing to me," Fallon sings. "It's like all your cool comes naturally, tell me what you call this, I'm in agony."

The lyrics continue to describe qualities of the CG lifestyle, which Fonda simultaneously acts out in perfect synchronicity.

"Your gardening gloves just drive me crazy, only you could wear 18 shades of beige and navy,” Fallon continues. “Open concept kitchen, sensible shoes, divorce your husband, then binge 'The View.'"

The funny clip ends with Fonda looking through her pocketbook and asking, “Anybody need a Tums?”

The CG trend was coined by social media influencer Lex Nicoleta after sharing a viral TikTok in March. Despite its name, Nicoleta said “you don't have to be a grandmother to be a 'coastal grandmother'. It's for anyone and everyone."

It’s a coastal grandmother world, so break out your Banana Republic best and get into it!

