Quincy Boat Club discusses possible marina closure

Council approves recommendation for Southern Airways Express
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy City Council on Monday night has given its blessing to the Aeronautics Committee's recommendation for a new Essential Air Service provider at Quincy Regional Airport. Last week, the Committee chose a bid by Southern Airways Express over Boutique Air to provide EAS service...
Hancock County in the process of updating Hazard Mitigation Plan
CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — Hancock County is in the process of updating its Multi-Jurisdictional Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. Its a process that is done every five years. Jack Curfman, the Hancock County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency Coordinator, said building a new plan for the county is no small feat.
Food distribution box serving Quincy's east side
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A community food distribution box now stands in front of the Maine Pointe East mobile home park at 3600 Maine in Quincy. Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences students, faculty and staff; three Quincy businesses; and the Blessing Hospital Construction Department all made the food box a reality.
This Nearly Million Dollar Quincy, Illinois Home Has a Huge Barn
It may not be the most expensive home available in Quincy, Illinois right now, but it's close if that's not the case. It's an epic nearly million dollar estate that also includes a huge barn. The fact that I spent a lot of time at my grandma's farm growing up...
Amtrak to use chartered buses as substitute for Carl Sandburg trains through Tuesday
QUINCY — Chartered buses will be used as substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg trains 381 (from Chicago to Quincy in the mornings) and 382 (from Quincy to Chicago in the evenings) through Tuesday, Aug. 9. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said this decision will allow Amtrak’s shop forces more time...
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
Man injured when minibike slams into parked vehicle
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Clark County man was injured when his minibike hit a parked vehicle. The crash happened at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday on North Main Street in Wayland, Missouri. A minibike operated by Shane McWilliams, 43, of Wayland, veered off the right side of the...
What Happens When Geese in Wakonda State Park Learn You Have Food
There are moments where you can easily predict what's gonna happen. Walk out in the rain and you'll get wet. Stay out in the sun too long without sunscreen and you'll get a sunburn. Go to Wakonda State Park near LaGrange, Missouri and you'll get geese. Lots and lots of geese.
Quincy sandwich shop menu causing controversy online
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One of the newest businesses in Quincy, Psycho-Riffic Sandwich Shop, has come under fire on social media because of its menu. The controversy is something the owner says was never his intent. Local resident Ashlea Goerlich shared her feelings in a Facebook post about the...
QPD Blotter for Aug. 4, 2022
Raven C Brandon, 24, 233 Locust St, FTA Suspended Registration and Seatbelt at N 20th St and Broadway St. Lodged 147. Trista A Wade, 36, 1210 N 3rd St, DWLS at N 15th St and Lind St. NTA 122. Shannon N Dean, 38, 820 S 20th St, reports on 07/26/2022...
Gift card scams on the rise in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is warning residents about an uptick in gift card scams in the area. They are reminding everyone that law enforcement agencies will never call with threats of arrest, frozen assets, loss of benefits, etc. unless you pay a fee over the phone.
St. Louis woman in Pike County Jail facing drug charges
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A St. Louis woman was arrested in Pittsfield and now is in the Pike County Jail facing drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Mazda at 2:14 a.m. July 30 on Washington Street near Shetland Drive in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Christina A. Casteel, 44, was arrested on the following charges:
Hannibal man sentenced on gun charges
A Hannibal man on Monday was sentenced to prison after he was caught with stolen firearms in 2020. Ronald Allen, 46, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. Hannibal police and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the theft of firearms when they located Allen on Dec. 24, 2020 in a home in Hannibal.
Two from Plainville arrested in Hull on drug charges
HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Plainville were arrested July 15 on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. July 15 on State Highway 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck.
Local golfer set to participate in international tournament
KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — Donnie Coyner has been around adaptive golf for many years and has many titles to show for it, but now, he is preparing to take part in a once in a lifetime experience. It was an opportunity that was too good to pass up; a...
Baylis man lodged in Pike County Jail after firearms, ammunition seized during search warrant
BAYLIS, Ill. — A Baylis man is in the Pike County Jail after being arrested on firearms charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed two court-authorized search warrants at separate locations in Baylis on July 31. During the execution of the warrants, firearms and firearms ammunition were located and seized.
Quincy man charged with first-degree murder facing November trial
QUINCY — A November trial has been set in the case of Devere S. Gholston, who has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the February death of Robert Schmidt in his home. Gholston, 27, appeared in Adams County Circuit court on Wednesday afternoon with...
