Michigan cuts ties with embattled hockey coach Mel Pearson

Brandon Naurato named Michigan's interim ice hockey head coach
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, Warde Manuel, announced Sunday that Brandon Naurato will serve as Michigan's interim ice hockey head coach for the 2022-23 season. "We are fortunate to have someone of Brandon Naurato's caliber to lead our ice hockey team...
Tom Izzo Lands Another 4 Star, Lou Whitaker Day, and More
On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Detroit News Reporter Angelique Chengelis and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss Tom Izzo's wild success on the recruiting trail as of late
Longtime Huron basketball coach Waleed Samaha steps down for new position
ANN ARBOR – One of the Ann Arbor area’s most successful coaches is retiring from his position to start a new journey. Longtime Ann Arbor Huron boys basketball coach Waleed Samaha announced his retirement from his role as the leader of the River Rats’ program on Aug. 3, and announced he was taking the same position for the new LEAD Prep Academy on Aug. 5.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson
A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
MLive.com
Michigan champ stands tall in must-win situation at Little League regional
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – They traveled a long road to get here. And they weren’t interested in making an early exit. Showing the grit that made them Michigan state champions, the Grosse Pointe Farms-City all-stars rose to the occasion for a 6-3 victory over Illinois state champion Hinsdale in a must-win game at the Little League baseball Great Lakes Regional.
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker
Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
MLive.com
Michigan state champ must battle back after first loss at Little League regional
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – Grosse Pointe Farms-City showed it knows how to battle back from a deficit while winning the Michigan state championship. Now it must show – for the first time all season – that it knows how to bounce back from a loss. Farms-City opened the...
nbc25news.com
Countdown to Kick-Off: Grand Blanc hosts annual Midnight Madness at first practice
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - At around midnight on Monday, several teams across the state began practices for high school football and few teams did it bigger than Grand Blanc. The Bobcats hosted their annual Midnight Madness for their first practice of the 2022 season. Attendance is mandatory for coaches and players, and by the looks of it, the same could be said about the student section, with over 300 kids showing up.
‘My liver can’t handle two races’: Scenes from a sold-out MIS infield
It’s easy to spot newbies in the Michigan International Speedway infield – they have a yellow sash of sorts, which is really just caution tape tied in a circle. The “rookie stripe” mimics an on-track ritual, as NASCAR requires rookies to have a yellow stripe on their rear bumper.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
nbc25news.com
Flint Eastside Mission held its back-to-school bash in Flint
FLINT, Mich.- Flint Eastside Mission held a back-to-school bash to help kids prepare for the upcoming school year. The event took place Sunday on Delaware Road in Flint. The event consisted of food, and games, and people could get free backpacks and school supplies. New links: 20th Annual Walk for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
jtv.tv
Lowder Wins Miss Jackson Crossroads Pageant
Peyton Lowder of Jackson was named the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant winner on Saturday at Western High School. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV. (August 6, 2022 10:48 PM) Soon-to-be Jackson College student Peyton Lowder used her pageant experience to win the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant at Western High School on Saturday.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Detroit News
Will Detroit send another marijuana overhaul to November ballot?
Detroit — During a special session this past week, Detroit's City Council unanimously voted to try put a proposed ballot initiative seeking to overturn and replace the city's newly revised adult-use licensing ordinance on the November ballot. The council sent to the Detroit Election Commission a citizens' initiative that...
NASCAR race at MIS moved earlier due to threat of rain, storms
BROOKLYN, MI – Sunday’s NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway will start 16 minutes earlier, as rain and thunderstorms threaten to disrupt the event. The green flag will now wave at 3:01 p.m., when it was previously scheduled for 3:17 p.m. The race is televised on the USA Network.
Crazy: Look Inside This Now Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton
If you are a fan of abandoned destinations, you'll be in a world shock to find one so close to home. Located in Brighton, Lindbom Elementary school has sat deserted for ten years. Look: Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton. This school has sat untouched by the sound of students' voices...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues
Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
