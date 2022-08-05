Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases

Read on nptelegraph.com
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska governor says no special session on abortion; only 30 senators support move
The Legislature won’t reconvene for a special session this year to consider further restrictions on abortion, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday, keeping Nebraska’s current 20-week ban in place. In a statement, Ricketts said Speaker Mike Hilgers informed him 30 state senators agreed to return to the Capitol for...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: twelve, thirteen; White Balls: two, seventeen) (four, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eleven) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 1, Day: 24, Year: 51. (Month: one; Day: twenty-four; Year: fifty-one) Pick 3. People are also reading…
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska SHIP webinar focuses on Medicare open enrollment
After the success of a previous webinar, Nebraska SHIP will host a Medicare basics webinar from 2-3 p.m. Sept. 20. This webinar will help people better understand Medicare open enrollment, said Sheila Kennedy, a certified SHIP counselor. The webinar is in conjunction with the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska. Nebraska SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) is a division of the Nebraska Department of Insurance.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: eleven; Day: twenty; Year: three) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments / 0