LeBron James is now eligible for an extension with the Lakers: What it means for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
BREAKING: Felony Charges Filed Against Current NBA Star
On July 19, Miles Bridges has officially been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney for several felonies. Bridges has spent his entire career with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks this year.
AOL Corp
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
Former NBA Champion Iman Shumpert Arrested for Felony Marijuana Possession at Texas Airport
Iman Shumpert was arrested on felony marijuana possession charges while traveling in Texas, Us Weekly confirms. The basketball player, 32, was headed to Los Angeles from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport when TSA agents found a "sizeable" amount of marijuana inside of his backpack during a screening on Saturday, July 30, according to docs obtained […]
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fans Are Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Following Ruling
Fans across sports are thinking of Brittney Griner's family following the Russian court ruling earlier this week. Griner, the WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. The former Baylor Bears star was originally arrested at the airport in Russia when drugs were...
Prominent Coach Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Extremely Clear
Prominent sports personalities across the United States have been sounding off in support of Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison following her alleged drug smuggling into the country. WNBA head coach Becky Hammon has made it clear that she stands...
Dodgers: Manny Machado’s Shocking Display of Effort Leaves LA Fans in Disbelief
Many players have donned the Dodger blue across the franchise’s rich history. So many of those players wore that uniform with pride and solidified themselves as not only Dodger greats but baseball greats. However, with many great players comes some talented players that still left a bad taste in Dodgers fans mouths.
Former Lakers big man’s 2 championship rings just sold for an absurd 6-figure price
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Slava Medvedenko won two championships during his six-year stint with the team. Medvedenko recently auctioned off both of those championship rings. The rings fetched a pretty nice price, and all of the proceeds will benefit Ukraine relief efforts. As some Lakers fans likely already know,...
Kevin Durant vs. Steve Nash: Brooklyn Nets Have Decision to Make
And the Orlando Magic can sit back, relax and watch.
Yardbarker
Could Andrew Wiggins And The Cavaliers Be “Reunited”?
In 2018, the Cavaliers got oh so close to adding one of the brightest young stars to its rotation. But Andrew Wiggins was sent north to Minnesota. But the story doesn’t have to end there. How does that saying go?. If you love something, let it go, and if...
The intriguing part of the Kevin Durant, Nets unhappiness report is all about Celtics coach Ime Udoka
The Brooklyn Nets are in a lose-lose situation with Kevin Durant. If they choose to appease Durant and remove both Nash and Marks from their positions, it could be hard to find someone else who would be at all willing to backfill those positions knowing that job security is fickle at best.
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick
This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
Lakers Rumors: NBA Exec Says Some LA Brass Want to Explore Anthony Davis Trades
NBA Columnist Adam Taylor gives insight on a potential Anthony Davis trade that an NBA executive could see happening.
Lakers: LA Insider Admits Current Roster is Not Expected to Win Championship Title
Lakers Insider believes Los Angeles cannot win a championship as currently constructed.
Report: All Signs Point Towards 1 Outcome For LeBron James, Lakers
Two days ago, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers met to discuss a potential contract extension. After that meeting was over, James' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told ESPN that negotiations would continue. On Friday afternoon, ESPN's Dave McMenamin provided an update on James' contract situation with the...
Kareem Hunt Makes Notable Decision At Browns Practice
Browns running back Kareem Hunt has reportedly put a halt to his training camp "hold-in." As the 27-year-old pushes for a new contract with just one year left on his deal, Hunt wasn't participating in team drills and even requested a trade. However, according to multiple Browns reporters, Hunt has...
Yardbarker
Cavs Expected To Tip Off Training Camp Sept. 27
The preseason generally begins a week after camp, meaning the Cavs’ first exhibition game should fall in the Oct. 2-3 range. While the NBA is still a few weeks away from releasing its schedule, the Cavs are likely to open in the Oct. 19-21 range, a person involved in the league’s schedule-making process told Hoops Wire.
Report: Knicks making 2 interesting players unavailable for trade
The New York Knicks would do anything for a ring … but they won’t do that. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported on Saturday that the Knicks want to hang onto both Derrick Rose and Quentin Grimes in trade talks. Jones further describes those two players as “priorities” for the Knicks.
