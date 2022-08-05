Valve denies ESIC’s appeal to reduce Major bans for suspended CS:GO coaches

A California court ordered the lawyer of Brooks Entertainment, Inc. to pay Activision’s legal fees, and it’s almost completely due to the attorney’s lack of Call of Duty game time. The situation came about after a lawsuit was filed against Activision by Brooks Entertainment and its CEO, Shon Brooks, alleging that the multinational company violated its trademark of “Shon Brooks” by making Sean Brooks the “main character” of the Call of Duty franchise.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO