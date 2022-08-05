Valve denies ESIC’s appeal to reduce Major bans for suspended CS:GO coaches

Read on dotesports.com
Related
dotesports.com
Lawyer fined for not playing enough Call of Duty
A California court ordered the lawyer of Brooks Entertainment, Inc. to pay Activision’s legal fees, and it’s almost completely due to the attorney’s lack of Call of Duty game time. The situation came about after a lawsuit was filed against Activision by Brooks Entertainment and its CEO, Shon Brooks, alleging that the multinational company violated its trademark of “Shon Brooks” by making Sean Brooks the “main character” of the Call of Duty franchise.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty League delay breaks record, but not OpTic’s concentration
A production delay during the Call of Duty League 2022 Championship broke the previous record of 93 minutes today. The elimination match between the New York Subliners and OpTic Texas had a delay halfway through the series after OpTic Texas took a 2-0 lead. This was not the first delay...
Comments / 0