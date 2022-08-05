ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Warwick police search for suspect accused of assaulting pharmacist

By ABC6 News
ABC6.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.abc6.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Police: Fall River man arrested in two break-ins of Westport restaurant

An arrest has been made in two local restaurant break-ins. On Tuesday, Westport Police issued surveillance footage of a male suspect in a breaking and entering at the Back Eddy Restaurant on 1 Bridge Road. According to Westport Detective Sergeant Bryan McCarthy, Jacob Souza of Fall River was taken into...
WESTPORT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick, RI
Warwick, RI
Crime & Safety
GoLocalProv

Suspect Who Was Arrested After Man Was Stabbed and Shot Posts Bail, Given Permission to Leave State

Cranston resident Michael McCombs was arrested following an incident last week in which a victim was stabbed -- and then shot. According to Cranston police, when they responded to an initial report of a stabbing Wednesday night, they encountered a man who was bleeding profusely on the curb outside of a Cranston convenience store, having sustained both a gunshot wound along with a serious stab wound.
CRANSTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island road rage incident leads to seizure of nearly 400 pills, officer needing Narcan

A call for a road rage incident, where threats were reportedly made, resulted in an arrest on multiple drug charges. According to the Smithfield Police Department, on Saturday, at 6:40 a.m., Smithfield Police responded to Season’s Corner Market, 947 Douglas Pike, for a possible road rage incident. Officers spoke with both involved parties and determined that 39-year-old Anthony Romano of Johnston had threatened to shoot the reporting party after following him from Providence to Smithfield.
SMITHFIELD, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pharmacist#Prescription Drugs#Violent Crime
ABC6.com

Car shot at in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at in Providence overnight. Providence police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Sprague Street and Elmwood Avenue on Monday. ABC 6 News crews at the scene just before 1:30 a.m. witnessed streets blocked off and police questioning witnesses. No...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police investigate armed home invasion in North Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — North Providence police are investigating after an armed home invasion Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Wentworth Street. Chief Alfredo Ruggiero said four to five Black men were wearing face coverings with handguns and extended magazines before breaking through the...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WTNH

Police chase ends with 3 arrests after armed robbery

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Three men were arrested after a police chase resulting from an armed theft using a defaced firearm, state troopers say. Police responded Saturday around 2:27 a.m. to Bellissimo Grande Hotel at 411 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. The complainant said […]
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Operator of stolen Mustang arrested after hitting two mailboxes

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State troopers arrested a suspect wanted for fleeing the scene of an accident in Mansfield on Sunday morning. Troopers located a stolen Ford Mustang in Ashford, operated by 21-year-old Jacob Cormier. Upon confrontation, Cormier took off at a high rate of speed. While searching for the car, police received several 911 […]
ASHFORD, CT
fallriverreporter.com

22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95

A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

4 injured after fight on Block Island ferry

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Narragansett fire officials said that multiple people were injured after a fight broke out at the Block Island Ferry terminal Monday night. The U.S. Coast Guard, Narragansett police and fire, South Kingstown police, Middletown police, North Kingstown police and Rhode Island State Police responded to the scene.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Large police presence at Block Island Ferry terminal

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A large police presence was called to the Block Island Ferry terminal in Narragansett Monday night. An ABC 6 News crew arrived before 11 p.m. and saw members of the US Coast Guard, Narragansett police and fire, South Kingstown police, Middletown police, North Kingstown police and Rhode Island State Police on scene.
NARRAGANSETT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy