Warwick police search for suspect accused of assaulting pharmacist

Cranston man charged for shootings following early morning drive-by at Burrillville home
BURRILLVILLE – A 26-year-old Cranston man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly shooting a BB gun at the home and vehicle of the Burrillville man who was dating his ex-girlfriend. Joshua Lataille was charged with discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, drive-by shootings and conspiracy, along with...
Police: Fall River man arrested in two break-ins of Westport restaurant
An arrest has been made in two local restaurant break-ins. On Tuesday, Westport Police issued surveillance footage of a male suspect in a breaking and entering at the Back Eddy Restaurant on 1 Bridge Road. According to Westport Detective Sergeant Bryan McCarthy, Jacob Souza of Fall River was taken into...
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run
Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian early Monday morning.
Suspect Who Was Arrested After Man Was Stabbed and Shot Posts Bail, Given Permission to Leave State
Cranston resident Michael McCombs was arrested following an incident last week in which a victim was stabbed -- and then shot. According to Cranston police, when they responded to an initial report of a stabbing Wednesday night, they encountered a man who was bleeding profusely on the curb outside of a Cranston convenience store, having sustained both a gunshot wound along with a serious stab wound.
Immigration Has Detainer on Man Arrested Over Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man Friday afternoon on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon and a Natick Police warrant. Arrested at 12:56 p.m. on August 5 was Wemerson Silva, 20, listed with no known address. He is now being detained on an ICE (Immigration &...
Rhode Island road rage incident leads to seizure of nearly 400 pills, officer needing Narcan
A call for a road rage incident, where threats were reportedly made, resulted in an arrest on multiple drug charges. According to the Smithfield Police Department, on Saturday, at 6:40 a.m., Smithfield Police responded to Season’s Corner Market, 947 Douglas Pike, for a possible road rage incident. Officers spoke with both involved parties and determined that 39-year-old Anthony Romano of Johnston had threatened to shoot the reporting party after following him from Providence to Smithfield.
Police: Victims of North Providence home invasion won’t press charges
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — North Providence police said Sunday that the victims of a home invasion Saturday are not pressing charges. Chief Alfredo Ruggeiro Jr. told ABC 6 News that they are considering the crime to be an “isolated incident.”. “From the information we have gathered, and...
Car shot at in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at in Providence overnight. Providence police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Sprague Street and Elmwood Avenue on Monday. ABC 6 News crews at the scene just before 1:30 a.m. witnessed streets blocked off and police questioning witnesses. No...
Police investigate armed home invasion in North Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — North Providence police are investigating after an armed home invasion Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Wentworth Street. Chief Alfredo Ruggiero said four to five Black men were wearing face coverings with handguns and extended magazines before breaking through the...
Police chase ends with 3 arrests after armed robbery
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Three men were arrested after a police chase resulting from an armed theft using a defaced firearm, state troopers say. Police responded Saturday around 2:27 a.m. to Bellissimo Grande Hotel at 411 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. The complainant said […]
Operator of stolen Mustang arrested after hitting two mailboxes
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State troopers arrested a suspect wanted for fleeing the scene of an accident in Mansfield on Sunday morning. Troopers located a stolen Ford Mustang in Ashford, operated by 21-year-old Jacob Cormier. Upon confrontation, Cormier took off at a high rate of speed. While searching for the car, police received several 911 […]
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95
A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
4 injured after fight on Block Island ferry
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Narragansett fire officials said that multiple people were injured after a fight broke out at the Block Island Ferry terminal Monday night. The U.S. Coast Guard, Narragansett police and fire, South Kingstown police, Middletown police, North Kingstown police and Rhode Island State Police responded to the scene.
Large police presence at Block Island Ferry terminal
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A large police presence was called to the Block Island Ferry terminal in Narragansett Monday night. An ABC 6 News crew arrived before 11 p.m. and saw members of the US Coast Guard, Narragansett police and fire, South Kingstown police, Middletown police, North Kingstown police and Rhode Island State Police on scene.
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Suspect After a Call for Shots Fired in Dorchester
At about 2:46 AM, on Sunday, August 7, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a radio call for shots fired at 104 Woodledge Street in Dorchester resulting in the arrest of Miguel Perez, 33, of Boston. While responding to the call, officers observed an individual holding a...
Police look for man accused of assaulting pharmacist after trying to use fake prescription
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police are looking to identify a man accused of assaulting a pharmacist after trying to use a fake prescription. The department posted photos on social media Friday of a man wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The man in the photos is believed...
