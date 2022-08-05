ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Monmouth Man Arrested For Murder

NEPTUNE – A Township man has been arrested and charged with murder after fatally stabbing a victim to death Sunday morning, officials said. Derrick Simms, 32, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree Murder, third-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (knife) and third-degree Hindering after killing a man during an altercation on August 7.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bordentown, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Cream Ridge, NJ
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
Bordentown, NJ
Crime & Safety
Cat Country 107.3

A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home

You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
GALLOWAY, NJ
centraljersey.com

East Windsor police blotter

A 25-year-old Howell man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane after he was stopped by police for allegedly weaving on Wyckoff Mills Road Aug. 2. The man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was processed and released. A 24-year-old Monroe...
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Heroin#County Jail
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FIRE AT CARMONA-BOLEN FUNERAL HOME

Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fire at the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home on Main Street in downtown Toms River. There are firemen on the roof but no flames are showing at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident on the 500 block of Indiero Road where a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle. The injuries and extent thereof are unknown at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
JACKSON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy