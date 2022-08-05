ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

North Carolina felon accused of running illegal gambling operation

By Brayden Stamps
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing numerous charges following allegations of allowing gambling in a business that served alcohol, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records allege that Daniel Eric Lugo, 41, “unlawfully and willfully did allow gambling in a business that holds ABC permits.”

Davidson County man charged with strangling woman

Lugo is also accused of possessing marijuana resin with the intent to sell as well as possessing drug paraphernalia for “a controlled substance other than marijuana,” per court records.

Lugo was previously convicted of felony robbery in 2005 in Westchester County, New York, and was sentenced to five years probation in 2006.

Court records state that at the time of the gambling offenses, Lugo “did possess a Ruger LCP .380, which is a firearm.”

Lugo is being charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to sell a schedule VI controlled substance
  • Gambling
  • Allowing gambling in a public house
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Lugo was taken into custody on Wednesday and given a $25,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Aug. 31.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 22

Semper Fortis
2d ago

Breaking News: Water is Wet. This is what felons do.... Funny how it always shocks so many. I really wish we'd focus more on scientific based recidivism programs PROVEN to work instead of just incarceration. Not advocating for no incarceration...rather productive incarceration.

Reply
3
Not Michael Really.
3d ago

only progressive government agencies are permitted to run vices

Reply(2)
9
