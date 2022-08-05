North Carolina felon accused of running illegal gambling operation

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing numerous charges following allegations of allowing gambling in a business that served alcohol, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records allege that Daniel Eric Lugo, 41, “unlawfully and willfully did allow gambling in a business that holds ABC permits.”

Lugo is also accused of possessing marijuana resin with the intent to sell as well as possessing drug paraphernalia for “a controlled substance other than marijuana,” per court records.

Lugo was previously convicted of felony robbery in 2005 in Westchester County, New York, and was sentenced to five years probation in 2006.

Court records state that at the time of the gambling offenses, Lugo “did possess a Ruger LCP .380, which is a firearm.”

Lugo is being charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell a schedule VI controlled substance

Gambling

Allowing gambling in a public house

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Lugo was taken into custody on Wednesday and given a $25,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Aug. 31.

