Orlando, FL

click orlando

Ready to meet ‘ewe:’ 3 sheep welcomed at Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

SANFORD, Fla. – Three new sheep are roaming around the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, and they’re already meeting guests as of Monday, according to the zoo. The mini flock of Harlequin sheep consists of a male and a set of male and female twins, the zoo said. Their names are The Flash, Zan and Jayna, and each is less than a year old.
SANFORD, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Discovery Cove offers free $50 gift cards with single-day admission

For a limited time, guests visiting Discovery Cove in Orlando, Fla. will receive a complimentary $50 gift card with each single-day park admission purchase, for use through March 9, 2023. Orlando’s all-inclusive, luxury tropical oasis features white sand beaches, animal encounters, the chance to hand-feed birds in free-flight aviaries, snorkeling...
ORLANDO, FL
sltablet.com

Fall Into The Holidays At The Makers Market (Oct 14 and Oct 15)

Fall into the Holidays at the Makers Market on October 15 from 5 pm – 9 pm featuring Live Entertainment, Food, Raffles and more. On October 15 from 9 am – 3 pm enjoy lots of activities including a Craft and Gift Show, International Food Court, Live Entertainment, Raffles, Pumpkin Patch, Kids Activities.
CLERMONT, FL
mommypoppins.com

Swim Classes In Orlando: Swim Lessons for Babies, Toddlers, and Kids

Water is everywhere in Central Florida, from lakes to backyard pools to theme parks, so it's important that Orlando kids learn to be safe in the water early with swim lessons. Swim classes in Orlando can be fun, too! Many parents opt for private swim lessons in their own pool or a community pool, but there's also many effective and fun swim schools near Orlando for children as young as six months old. Focus on safety first, then find out if your little swimmers are up for fun or competition with these local Orlando swim lessons.
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Universal Orlando adds weekend curfew for kids at CityWalk following July fight amongst teens

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a weekend curfew at CityWalk – the resort's shopping and entertainment district – for kids and teenagers. The new curfew requires guests under 18 to leave CityWalk once the theme parks close at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult, staying at a Universal hotel, or seeing a movie at Cinemark.
ORLANDO, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Exciting News for the MetroWest Community

Vista Verde in MetroWest Nominated for Golden Key Awards. Vista Verde Apartments (https://www.vvmetrowest.com/) in MetroWest has been nominated for the prestigious Golden Key Awards presented by the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando for Renovation/Remodel of the Year, as well as for Curb Appeal. “The MetroWest Master Association congratulates Vista Verde...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park

Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

PHOTOS: Bad Bunny performs at Camping World Stadium in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - There was only one place to be on Friday night and that was at Camping World Stadium as Bad Bunny performed for a packed crowd. Roads around the stadium were shut down around 2:30 p.m. – hours before the concert as massive crowds of fans were anticipated for the show.
ORLANDO, FL
meetingstoday.com

The No. 1 Meeting Destination in the Country Continues to Go Above and Beyond

Orlando remains on top of Cvent’s list of Top 10 Meeting Destinations in the U.S. for many reasons: easy accessibility to Orlando International Airport (MCO), the award-winning Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), a vast collection of branded hotels offering more than 7,600 hotel rooms within a mile of the OCCC, and an array of entertainment options including theme parks, live music, speakeasies and much more.
ORLANDO, FL
consultant360.com

Recurrent Abdominal Pain in a Boy With Delayed Appearance of Palpable Purpura

1Resident Physician, Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 2Nephrology Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 3Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. CITATION:. Cooper F, Mathews N, Kopsombut G. Recurrent abdominal pain in a boy with delayed appearance of palpable purpura. Consultant. Published online August 8,...
ORLANDO, FL

