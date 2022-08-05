Water is everywhere in Central Florida, from lakes to backyard pools to theme parks, so it's important that Orlando kids learn to be safe in the water early with swim lessons. Swim classes in Orlando can be fun, too! Many parents opt for private swim lessons in their own pool or a community pool, but there's also many effective and fun swim schools near Orlando for children as young as six months old. Focus on safety first, then find out if your little swimmers are up for fun or competition with these local Orlando swim lessons.

