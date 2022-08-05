Read on www.clickorlando.com
Disney Still Requiring Masks In One Location?Flour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
orlandoweekly.com
Caribbean American Heritage Festival to happen in downtown Orlando this month
Get ready for a last summer blowout (even though summer doesn't end until December), in just over a week when the Caribbean American Heritage Festival takes over the Seneff Arts Plaza downtown. The festival promises to be a showcase of Caribbean arts and culture and cuisine. There will be a...
click orlando
Ready to meet ‘ewe:’ 3 sheep welcomed at Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens
SANFORD, Fla. – Three new sheep are roaming around the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, and they’re already meeting guests as of Monday, according to the zoo. The mini flock of Harlequin sheep consists of a male and a set of male and female twins, the zoo said. Their names are The Flash, Zan and Jayna, and each is less than a year old.
attractionsmagazine.com
Discovery Cove offers free $50 gift cards with single-day admission
For a limited time, guests visiting Discovery Cove in Orlando, Fla. will receive a complimentary $50 gift card with each single-day park admission purchase, for use through March 9, 2023. Orlando’s all-inclusive, luxury tropical oasis features white sand beaches, animal encounters, the chance to hand-feed birds in free-flight aviaries, snorkeling...
sltablet.com
Fall Into The Holidays At The Makers Market (Oct 14 and Oct 15)
Fall into the Holidays at the Makers Market on October 15 from 5 pm – 9 pm featuring Live Entertainment, Food, Raffles and more. On October 15 from 9 am – 3 pm enjoy lots of activities including a Craft and Gift Show, International Food Court, Live Entertainment, Raffles, Pumpkin Patch, Kids Activities.
YMCA of Central Florida receives $800K grant to support construction of new family center
ORLANDO, Fla. — The YMCA of Central Florida is getting some financial help when it comes to the construction of its new family center in Orlando. Dr. Phillips Charities has given an $805,000 grant to support the new Leonard & Marjorie Williams Family YMCA. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
click orlando
Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to close down in De Leon Springs
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. – The Old Spanish Sugar Mill, a breakfast restaurant in De Leon Springs, is set to close its doors after 61 years, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. The business announced Monday evening that the state decided to not renew its contract, instead moving...
click orlando
‘You can find it all here:’ Orlando shop sells Central Florida-inspired pet accessories
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many pet parents love to get special collars and bandanas for their furry family members, but this Orlando-based pet accessory store offers designs specific to Central Florida. Monro Pets—a shop specializing in collars and leashes with cute, comfortable Central Florida designs—first got its start in July...
mommypoppins.com
Swim Classes In Orlando: Swim Lessons for Babies, Toddlers, and Kids
Water is everywhere in Central Florida, from lakes to backyard pools to theme parks, so it's important that Orlando kids learn to be safe in the water early with swim lessons. Swim classes in Orlando can be fun, too! Many parents opt for private swim lessons in their own pool or a community pool, but there's also many effective and fun swim schools near Orlando for children as young as six months old. Focus on safety first, then find out if your little swimmers are up for fun or competition with these local Orlando swim lessons.
fox13news.com
Universal Orlando adds weekend curfew for kids at CityWalk following July fight amongst teens
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a weekend curfew at CityWalk – the resort's shopping and entertainment district – for kids and teenagers. The new curfew requires guests under 18 to leave CityWalk once the theme parks close at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult, staying at a Universal hotel, or seeing a movie at Cinemark.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Exciting News for the MetroWest Community
Vista Verde in MetroWest Nominated for Golden Key Awards. Vista Verde Apartments (https://www.vvmetrowest.com/) in MetroWest has been nominated for the prestigious Golden Key Awards presented by the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando for Renovation/Remodel of the Year, as well as for Curb Appeal. “The MetroWest Master Association congratulates Vista Verde...
allears.net
Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park
Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
fox35orlando.com
PHOTOS: Bad Bunny performs at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - There was only one place to be on Friday night and that was at Camping World Stadium as Bad Bunny performed for a packed crowd. Roads around the stadium were shut down around 2:30 p.m. – hours before the concert as massive crowds of fans were anticipated for the show.
Orlando teachers receive cash donations from nonprofit Mailbox Money
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Orlando teachers got a great start to the new school year this week. A national nonprofit organization, Mailbox Money, donated $6,000 in cash to area school heroes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The random act of kindness took place at Ridgewood Park...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando resort day passes: the fun amenities you can access without breaking the bank
ORLANDO, Fla. - Need a daycation? Cool down by the pool at one of the many resorts Orlando has to offer. The best part? You can enjoy the resort amenities without breaking the bank. All you need is a day pass and some start as low as $10, according to...
meetingstoday.com
The No. 1 Meeting Destination in the Country Continues to Go Above and Beyond
Orlando remains on top of Cvent’s list of Top 10 Meeting Destinations in the U.S. for many reasons: easy accessibility to Orlando International Airport (MCO), the award-winning Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), a vast collection of branded hotels offering more than 7,600 hotel rooms within a mile of the OCCC, and an array of entertainment options including theme parks, live music, speakeasies and much more.
consultant360.com
Recurrent Abdominal Pain in a Boy With Delayed Appearance of Palpable Purpura
1Resident Physician, Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 2Nephrology Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. 3Pediatrics Department, Nemours Children’s Health, Orlando, Florida. CITATION:. Cooper F, Mathews N, Kopsombut G. Recurrent abdominal pain in a boy with delayed appearance of palpable purpura. Consultant. Published online August 8,...
AdventHealth’s Holy Land site project has changed. Here’s what’s next.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. AdventHealth has adjusted its plans for the former Holy Land Experience site it bought last year in Orlando. The Altamonte Springs-based health system — which...
Bay News 9
Trainer reveals K-9 training methods ahead of Orlando’s checkpoint rollout
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — K-9 trainers offer insight ahead of the arrival of bomb-sniffing dogs going to downtown Orlando. Facilities like Southern Coast K9 teach dogs to work crowds and detect hazardous materials. Much like what’s set to happen at safety checkpoints across Orlando’s entertainment district.
click orlando
Osceola County school district using international program to hire teachers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – With the start of the new school year, Osceola County’s public school district superintendent sat down with News 6 to talk about some of the new faces students can expect to see thanks to an international program that’s getting results for them and bringing diversity into the classroom.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Drone captures shark stealthily swimming near people in Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - As people were hanging out and playing in the water at a beach in Florida last week, a shark was captured in drone footage swimming not far from them, who may have been completely unaware. Viewer Robert Russ said in an email to FOX 35 News...
