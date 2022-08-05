Read on www.wdadradio.com
CURVE BREAK FOUR-GAME SKID WITH WIN OVER AKRON
The Altoona Curve broke a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 walk-off win last night against Akron at PNG Field in Altoona. The game included a 1 hour 19 minute rain delay. It was a pitcher’s duel with the rubber ducks getting back-to-back hits in the 9th inning and scoring one run after Connor Scott slipped in the wet grass allowing a run to score. In the bottom half of the 9th, Jared Triolo tied the game with an RBI Triple and Blake Sabol hit a sacrifice fly to win the game.
10TH TEDDY BEAR FUN RIDE A SUCCESS
It turned out to be a good day for a motorcycle ride as the 10th annual Teddy Bear Fun Ride was held. Around 120 people took part in the run that stretched over 100 miles for the first time. The ride started at Altman Fire Hall and wound its way through portions of Indiana County. Dave Crane with the Red Knights Motorcycle Club, the organizers of the event, said that everything ran perfectly on Sunday.
CHARLES E. “DUCKIE” LANTZ, 64
Charles E. “Duckie” Lantz, 64, of Commodore, died Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. Friends will be received Monday, August 8th, from 2:00 until 4:00 PM and again from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Clymer, 655 Franklin Street. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
DONALD EDWARD BARNHART, 83
Donald Edward Barnhart, 83, of Blairsville, PA (Derry Twp.) passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. The son of Clyde E. and Verna (Hubert) Barnhart, he was born March 12, 1939 in Livermore, Derry Twp., PA. Mr. Barnhart was a member of...
STATE LIQUOR STORE IN DOWNTOWN INDIANA TO CLOSE FOR RENOVATIONS
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced that the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store on Philadelphia Street in Indiana will temporarily close for an extended period of time. The store will close at its normal time at 9:00 PM tonight, but will remain closed as the store undergoes renovations....
INDIANA, PURCHASE LINE BOARDS TO MEET
Both the Indiana Area and Purchase Line school boards will meet tonight and work on issues related to the beginning of the school year. Indiana Area will consider a number of agreements with supplemental education groups, a policy on the use of electronics by students, two security contracts, and a host of personnel items (including coaches for fall, winter, and spring sports).
NO INJURIES REPORTED FOLLOWING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a single-car crash this morning in Rayne Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash around 9:45 a.m. and fire crews from Marion Center and Plumville, along with Pennsylvania State Police, were dispatched to the area of Route 119 North near Keith’s Specialty Store and Shadco, Inc. Scanner feeds say the car crashed into two separate utility poles in the area. One was sheared and the other took minimal damage.
CHERRY TREE FIRE REKINDLES OVER THE WEEKEND
Fire crews were called out to Cherry Tree Borough for a fire that rekindled for a second time over the weekend. The rekindle was reported Sunday afternoon at 12:50 for a property on Front Street. Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Department was called out at the time. This was for the house that was destroyed by a fire last Friday morning that brought out 10 fire departments to assist the Cherry Tree fire department. No word yet on the fire’s cause. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, but a dog was chained outside and was moved away from the scene. The Red Cross is continuing to assist the family. The home was reportedly built in 1869.
IBP REPORTS: PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Indiana Borough Police report four incidents from over the weekend. Officers say the first incident happened at 2:39 Saturday morning in the 300 block of South 4th St. after they encountered a man walking in the middle of the street. The man, identified as 28-year-old Vance Lee Sykes of Indiana, was found to be under the influence of alcohol to the point where he was a danger to himself.
MAN ACCUSED OF CAUSING DISTURBANCE AT STORE
State police have filed charges of disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness against a Saltsburg man after an incident Friday morning at a store along Route 286 in Loyalhanna Township. Police say 51-year-old William Jablonski damaged an item valued at $135 at Aggie’s County Market.
INDIANA COUNTY COURT TO HAVE PLEA, SENTENCING HEARINGS TODAY
The schedule for Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas today includes the sentencing hearing for a man who is serving time for third degree murder. 20-year-old Aaron Joseph Taylor, originally of Pottstown, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing today in front of Judge Gina Force. He pleaded guilty in June to a charge of possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, while charges of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia were not prosecuted. Taylor is serving 30-to-60 years at SCI-Pine Grove for charges of third degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery connected with the 2018 shooting death of Sylvia Williams in Pottstown.
SHETLER CASE BACK IN COURT ON MONDAY
Westmoreland County Court will hold Criminal Call tomorrow and the Ray Shetler Jr. trial is on the list of cases up for review, so we could possibly hear whether or not the trial will take place as scheduled next week. The 37-year-old Shetler, now listed as living in Bolivar, has...
