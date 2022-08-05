A 27-year-old medical student at Ohio State University died while racing in the 102-mile Pelotonia bicycle race for cancer research, officials say. Mason Fisher was biking in the annual Pelotonia race for the third time, but in the event on Saturday, Aug. 6, in Columbus, he experienced a “medical event” and later died, Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman said.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO