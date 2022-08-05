Misfits move one step closer to LEC playoff spot after defeating Astralis

Read on dotesports.com
Flawless OpTic Gaming sweep G1 in Halo grand finals to win $125k HCS NA Super
Gamers First’s fairytale run through the losers bracket at the HCS NA Super came to a sharp and sudden halt as they faced off against an OpTic Gaming roster in the Halo Infinite grand finals that had only dropped one map throughout the tournament weekend. Refusing to add another...
The boss is here: Liquid suplexes Evil Geniuses in 24-minute beatdown, earn first lossless LCS Summer week since opening round
After a rather lopsided match, Team Liquid has finally picked up their second undefeated weekend of the LCS 2022 Summer split by destroying league frontrunners Evil Geniuses with one of the most dominant early game performances we’ve seen, especially from their star European top laner, Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau.
The Guard sweep Cloud9 at NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier
The Guard shut down Cloud9’s win streak today, sending them to the lower bracket at the VALORANT Champions Tour North American Last Chance Qualifier. Since winning Challengers One, The Guard has struggled to find themselves as a team. They lost both their series at Masters Reykjavík, and went 1-4 during the group stage qualifiers of Masters Berlin. But since returning from the break, The Guard has been on an upward trajectory, especially after a win against Sentinels during the opening round of the LCQ.
Why Vi is being picked in the professional League meta during the 2022 Summer Split
After years of being a total non-factor in professional League of Legends, Vi is returning to the competitive meta as one of the most prominent picks at the jungle position this summer. Across the world, Vi has seen a spike in her play rate, turning into a prominent selection for many pro junglers—and it’s not because they’re all watching Arcane.
ESL Pro League season 16 groups and schedule released
The light at the end of the tunnel is approaching for the CS:GO player break, which is set to end with the start of ESL Pro League season 16 beginning on Aug. 31. Ahead of the start of season 16, ESL has released the full schedule and groups for the upcoming group stages.
LCS introduces live player comms to broadcast, viewership stays put for now
The LCS experimented with its broadcast strategy yesterday by adding an element of live team comms to each game, bringing input from the players directly into the flow of each on-stage match. On occasion, broadcasters would cut away from the play-by-play to show in-game replay segments that were supplemented with played-back comms from the players.
Ranked changes are coming yet again in season 14 of Apex Legends
Season 13 of Apex Legends featured “Ranked Reloaded,” sweeping changes to how the game’s ranked mode worked and how ranked points were gained or lost. One split into these changes, Respawn has tweaked the changes, still dissatisfied with the spread of players throughout the ranked tiers. Now,...
KT calls up PerfecT to LCK roster
KT Rolster is bolstering its League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs. The org has called up top laner up Lee “PerfecT” Seung-min from KT Challengers to step in as a substitute for Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee. The 18-year-old has been inactive since January 2022.
Bridget joins Guilty Gear Strive to start Season Pass 2 DLC, game surpasses one million units sold
Right before Top 8 action kicked off for Guilty Gear Strive at Evo 2022, Arc System Works officially announced details of Season Pass 2, confirming Bridget will return in all of their mixup-latent glory as the first DLC fighter on Aug. 8. This will kick off the second season of...
Apex players question lack of Seer nerfs amidst sweeping meta changes in season 14
If you’ve played Apex Legends in the last month or so, you’ve probably noticed a sizable uptick in Seer players in your lobbies. It’s not just you. Seer went from one of the least-played legends in the game in April and May to a steady top-10 pick for players in July, according to Apex Legends Status. This is especially true in ranked the higher rank you are. Seer players are Platinum III on average in the game. In the cast of Apex, only Horizon enjoys a higher average rank amongst her players than Seer.
Liquid snowball their way to victory over Flyquest in 2022 LCS Summer Split, close in on LCS Championship spot
Only four spots remain up for grabs in the LCS Championship at the start of week seven of the 2022 Summer Split, as Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves have already secured their entry. Close behind them are Team Liquid and FlyQuest, two teams fully capable of qualifying, but plagued by intense competition in the middle of the standings.
Where to find Vagash in World of Warcraft: Classic
Vagash is one of the earliest challenges World of Warcraft: Classic players will encounter while leveling through the snowy valleys of Dun Morogh. The key quest item he drops, the Fang of Vagash, is the objective of one of WoW’s most difficult early-game quests, Protecting the Herd. Vagash, despite...
Meteos calls for Riot to ‘seriously fix’ how easily solo laners can steal jungle camps in League
Meteos has voiced his concerns about the state of the jungle in League of Legends, urging Riot Games to make changes. The former professional player expressed his dissatisfaction on Twitter, complaining to the devs about how easily solo laners can invade jungle camps in Summoner’s Rift. “Riot seriously needs...
Guilty Gear Strive content roadmap: New characters, stages, and more
Guilty Gear Strive is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. The game is part of the long-running Guilty Gear franchise, the seventh mainline installment out of 25 games. Strive was released worldwide on June 11, 2021, to widespread praise amongst its fans, being the fastest-selling game in the franchise.
TFT Set 7.5 release dates: PBE and Live servers
Riot Games will continue to expand upon the Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands set with the launch of the Mid-Set this fall. Mid-Set updates within TFT typically provide several new champions and traits while purging out troublesome ones. The Dragonlands Mid-Set update will set the stage for Worlds this fall while having the auto battler feel new and fresh. Players can begin testing TFT Set 7.5 through PBE servers on Aug. 24. The official release for the Dragonlands Mid-Set is on Sept. 8 via Patch 12.17.
League streamer uses mind games to lure enemies into trap
League of Legends often relies on mind games, especially when baiting enemies into a vulnerable position. A streamer named sarellan showcased a perfect example of playing with the opponents’ vision control to gain an advantage for her team. On Jarvan IV, she deliberately started doing Rift Herald, which was warded by the enemies, so they ganked her top lane ally, Teemo. But she kept them in the dark so she could help Teemo and grab a double kill.
MultiVersus teases Arcade mode, ranked play, and new cosmetics in Season One snapshot
MultiVersus, Warner Bros. crossover platform fighter, released its season one snapshot on Twitter, previewing some of the new features soon coming to the game. Though offering sparse details, the preview promised the inclusion of Arcade and ranked game modes, new characters, and a plethora of cosmetics. Though in its beta...
When does Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 end?
Overwatch is six years old, and Blizzard has been celebrating the occasion with a series of events. The last part of the sixth-anniversary celebration is about to start, featuring festive skins and event specials. The first and second volumes of the event came bundled with Remixed skins, which are the...
All big TFT Set 7 balance changes slated for 12.15 patch
A small Teamfight Tactics patch is slated to drop next week with only four weeks left to the first half of the Set Seven Dragonlands set. The Dragonlands meta has calmed down since the release of Patch 12.14, following another Set Seven B-patch. Things are looking up for the last four weeks of the first half of the TFT set, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and Kent “Riot Kent” Wu, as the devs dropped a small number of big changes taking place in 12.15 through the Patch Rundown.
Former TSM coach Peter Zhang permanently banned from League of Legends esports by Riot
Former TSM coach Peter Zhang has been permanently banned from all League of Legends esports events, Riot Games announced today. Earlier this year, Zhang was accused of diverting money from players’ salaries before being fired from his position at TSM in March. TSM conducted an internal investigation of Zhang which confirmed these accusations.
