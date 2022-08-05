El Paso Harmony Public School teachers receive pay increase

Read on cbs4local.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
El Paso Harmony Public Schools invest in educators to retain them
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As the national teacher shortage continues, Harmony Public Schools plans to invest in their educators to combat this issue. The Harmony Public Schools executive board voted unanimously to give teachers a pay raise on their base salary this school year. This vote included a...
elpasoheraldpost.com
El Paso ISD welcomes 48,000 students back to school for the 2022-23 school year
El Paso ISD welcomes 48,000 students back to school for the 2022-23 school year. The 2022-23 school year is off to a great start. The first day of school marked the return of 48,000 students and the opening of three new prek-8s, a new middle school and a renovated Jefferson/Silva High School.
cbs4local.com
Donations made by MTC facilities help Chaparral students return to school
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing Center donated polo shirts and other clothing necessities for students of four elementary schools in Chaparral on Friday. The clothing items were donated to Chaparral, Desert Trail, Sunrise, and Yucca Heights. Counselors of each school...
El Paso groups petition for voter approval for UMC’s $345 million proposal
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some El Paso organizations started a petition drive to require University Medical Center to place its recent $345 million proposal on a ballot for voter approval. As KTSM previously reported, the El Paso hospital district leaders, which includes UMC, are asking for about $345.7 million dollars worth of certificates of […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso county commissioners vote to extend 20 percent of rental assistance to city
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners voted to allocate 20 percent of the county’s emergency rental assistance funds to city residents as county partners have noted a demand in the city. The county, which has a remaining balance of $2.5 million for rental and utility...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County leaders approve resolution to support individuals seeking abortion services
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Monday to protect individuals in El Paso who may seek abortion services. Today Commissoner Court unanimously adopted a resolution I introduced affirming the County’s position to comply with state and federal law but that stands in solidarity with individuals impacted by state and federal laws on abortion by taking certain policy positions in support of reproductive medical care," Commissioner David Stout stated on Facebook.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Fire Department hosts graduation ceremony for Class 100
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will host its Firefighter Class 100 graduation ceremony on Thursday. The group of dedicated trainees will be honored for achieving the goal of becoming El Paso Fire Department Firefighters. This achievement required months of hard work, intense training, long...
Back 2 School Expo Showcases El Paso Vendors and Talent
On August 6th, 2022 Townsquare Media El Paso once again joined up with Cielo Vista Mall to host the Back 2 School Expo. Western Tech and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages join in on the effort to bring local vendors, exhibitors, and clubs to celebrate the start of another school year. We...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces church closes El Paso resettlement agency, keeps Las Cruces one open
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s only resettlement agency has closed its doors amid a historic rise in migrant and asylum crossings. A bus load of people seeking asylum arrived at El Calvario Methodist Church in Las Cruces. While the shelter serves people year-round, back when the...
KVIA
ABC-7 XTRA: Private schools, Charter Schools tackle learning loss
EL PASO, Texas -- What started as a two-week lockdown turned into months on end of online learning. The pandemic isn't over. With students returning to class after having to make so many adjustments over the last few years, educators have their work cut out for them. ABC-7 Xtra host...
El Paso News
Jefferson High School unveils state-of-the-art campus
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District celebrated the completion of its new three-story Jefferson High School this Friday morning. The new state-of-the-art facility replaces the 100-year-old red-brick building that served as the original site for Burleson School and later as Jefferson High School. Students were officially welcomed into the new school on August 1.
El Paso philanthropist dies
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has died. Isha Rogers Santamaria confirmed her sister's death in a Facebook post. Rogers was an El Paso native, daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Johnathan Rogers, who was a former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank. Her impact in the Borderland goes far The post El Paso philanthropist dies appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Average El Paso home valuation jumps nearly 20%; reappraisal likely next year
Average home valuations in the county have skyrocketed for the second year in a row – shooting up a whopping 19.9% to $189,709 this year, El Paso Central Appraisal District certified numbers show. This year’s increase comes after a 12% jump in home values last year – both fueled...
elpasoheraldpost.com
Gov. Abbott Appoints TTUHSC El Paso Assistant Professor to Correctional Managed Health Care Committee
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this spring appointed Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Brian Edwards, M.D., FACP, to the state’s Correctional Managed Health Care Committee. His term on the state committee will expire on Feb. 1, 2025. The committee coordinates the development of statewide policies for...
Texas Parents Terrified After School Loses Track of Child on Bus
Two texas parents were faced with a very terrifying situation. Cecilia Gomez, the mother of a 7-year-old El Paso girl Mia, sent her daughter to school on the bus for the first time. A technical problem happened that morning and bus numbers changed, so Gomez informed her daughter about the change and instructed her to take a new bus number for her ride home.
KVIA
Repairs at El Paso fuel terminal create gas shortage around city
EL PASO, Texas -- Repairs at an El Paso fuel terminal this past week created a gas shortage across the city, and as a result created frustration for many El Paso drivers looking to fill their car up. Since Thursday night, ABC-7 had been receiving calls and emails from frustrated...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoan known as philanthropist, Dede Rogers, died
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dede Rogers, an El Pasoan known for donating to philanthropic projects, charities and organizations around town, died, according to family and friends. Rogers died at the age of 64. In 2021, Rogers was nominated in El Paso Inc.'s "El Pasoan of the Year." Rogers...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police asks parents to be wary of house parties promoted on social media
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department issued an "urgent message" Monday about house parties that are being promoted on social media. El Paso police say numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these house parties, also known as mansion parties, some of which resulted in death.
americasvoice.org
Mario Carrillo of America’s Voice in the Austin American-Statesman: “GOP Campaigns On the Rhetoric That Led to El Paso Carnage”
GOP Candidates and Elected Officials Are Embracing Same Deadly “Invasion” Lies as the El Paso Shooter. Washington, DC – Mario Carrillo, Texas-based Campaigns Director for America’s Voice, has a new op-ed in the Austin American-Statesman highlighting how Republican candidates and elected officials like Gov. Greg Abbott are embracing the same “invasion” lies as the El Paso shooter, who three years ago this week killed 23 people at a Walmart.
Tax free weekend underway in El Paso, Las Cruces
Everything back to school related from shoes, backpacks, and clothing will be tax free all weekend starting august 5th and ending Sunday August 7th. According to David Gest, a spokesperson for The outlet shoppes at El Paso in addition to the tax free weekend there will be additional deals. “We have up to 70 percent […]
