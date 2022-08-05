El Paso Harmony Public School teachers receive pay increase

Two texas parents were faced with a very terrifying situation. Cecilia Gomez, the mother of a 7-year-old El Paso girl Mia, sent her daughter to school on the bus for the first time. A technical problem happened that morning and bus numbers changed, so Gomez informed her daughter about the change and instructed her to take a new bus number for her ride home.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO