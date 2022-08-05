NE-GOP Innis Will Not Face Charges

Read on klin.com
United States Postal Service launches new mail resource for Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota
OMAHA, Neb. — The United States Postal Service rolled out its new resource Monday morning. USPS Connect is now available across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The postal service said it will help small businesses compete with larger companies. All they have to do is go online, sign the...
LSO Deputies Use Social Media To Arrest Two Theft Suspects
Two people from Iowa have been arrested in connection with the theft of several items from a residence west of Roca. A flatbed utility trailer, scaffolding and building materials were among the items taken from a locked garage and outbuilding and had a value of more than $21,000. Lancaster County...
Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa
Des Moines, IA- A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 38-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture.
'Unprecedented money' being spent in Nebraska State Board of Ed races
Over a quarter of a million dollars was spent in the primary election in 2022. Records show in 2018, less than $36,000 was reported spent.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Iowa
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
How Nebraska's good Samaritan laws protect 911 callers reporting overdose
Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney’s Office reported a 400% increase in fentanyl overdose deaths between 2019 and 2020 – they say numbers have only gone up since. Nebraska’s good Samaritan laws were implemented to prevent situations like this – protecting 911 callers and potentially saving lives.
Ricketts Says There Will Be No Special Session On Abortion
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced on Monday that there will not be a special session on abortion. The decision comes after Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers sent him a letter indicating that 30 senators would support amending Nebraska’s abortion laws to prohibit a 12-week abortion ban. This is...
Iowa no longer first in the nation?
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Iowa may no longer be number one. Democrats are poised to strip Iowa of its traditional lead-off spot in the presidential nominating calendar in 2024, part of a broader effort to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate by allowing less overwhelmingly white states to vote first.
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS (Update)
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS IN CUSTODY BUT CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A...
Roadside babies, dangerous births part of risk in small town Nebraska
Jasmine Gutschow felt nauseous when she woke up a few days before Thanksgiving last year. She brushed it off as typical pregnancy symptoms. She told her fiance he should head into work – the baby, not due for six more weeks, wouldn’t be coming anytime soon. Three hours...
Six Animals You Didn’t Know Lived in Iowa
Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind while thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these animals once called...
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
Iowa school district sued over "gender support policy" by parental rights group
Parents Defending Education, a conservative parental rights group, filed a lawsuit against an Iowa school district last week, contesting the district's new policy regarding transgender and gender-nonconforming students, the Iowa Torch reported. The big picture: Schools have become a battleground across the country, as parents and teachers vehemently disagree over...
Nebraska medical marijuana supporters hope to see issue on 2022 ballot
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - State officials are hoping to have the signatures on petitions to put the issue of medical cannabis on the 2022 ballot verified potentially by next week. There are many people waiting to see how that count turns out. The Cannabis Factory is one of many cannabis...
Nebraska's 30 state senators who support further restrictions on abortion
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Legislature will not hold a special session toamend the state's abortion laws. In a letter from Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers to Gov. Pete Ricketts, Hilgers noted that 30 state senators supported further restrictions on abortion in the state. Thirty-three votes were needed to overcome a filibuster and pass legislation.
Iowans charged in Capitol riot argue self-defense and selective prosecution
Two Iowans criminally charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are arguing in court that they acted in self-defense and are the victims of selective prosecution. Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny, and his mother, Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, are facing charges that include with entering...
Tactical retreat on Iowa's abortion waiting period averts strategic loss
The ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood North Central States announced on August 5 that they will not pursue litigation challenging Iowa's mandatory 24-hour waiting period before all abortions. The Iowa Supreme Court allowed that 2020 law to go into effect in June, when a 5-2 majority reversed the court's abortion rights precedent and sent Planned Parenthood's case back to District Court.
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
