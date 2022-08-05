ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSHB 41 Action News

5 residents displaced following Friday morning fire at Overland Park house

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A0Yki_0h6Lcld300

The cause of a fire Friday morning in Overland Park that left five residents displaced remains under investigation.

Around 8:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 6400 block of W. 151st Place. While crews were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes, the entire house suffered “significant” smoke damage.

An Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson said no injuries were reported to the residents or firefighters.

The home did not have any working smoke alarms.

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

KCPD identify victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex that occurred Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Willow Creek apartments near 99th Street and Walnut. Police responded to multiple calls about sounds of gunfire, they found a man shot inside...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#W 151st Place
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lone Jack Man Injured In Roundabout Crash

A Lone Jack man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 72-year-old Frederick R. Hartwig of Lone Jack was on Business 13 and Highway 13 at the south roundabout around 9:20 a.m., when he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, and his 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

MSHP investigating police shooting at KC gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says a man who drove toward KCPD officers at a gas station on Sunday night was shot and killed. Investigators say officers were called to a Phillips 66 gas station at 55th and Prospect on reports of a stolen vehicle just before 10 p.m. Officers initially found […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy