5 residents displaced following Friday morning fire at Overland Park house

The cause of a fire Friday morning in Overland Park that left five residents displaced remains under investigation.

Around 8:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 6400 block of W. 151st Place. While crews were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes, the entire house suffered “significant” smoke damage.

An Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson said no injuries were reported to the residents or firefighters.

The home did not have any working smoke alarms.

